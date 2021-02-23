Italian Judo Pioneer Dies
Two-time European judo champion Nicola Tempesta passed away Saturday at the age of 85. Tempesta was one of the pioneers of judo in Italy capturing a bronze medal at the fourth ever European judo championships in 1954. In 1957 he became the first Italian judoka to earn a European title, going on to win gold again at the 1961 European championships.
Tempesta twice participated in the Olympics. Along with countryman Bruno Carmeni he was the first Italian to compete in Olympic judo taking part in the 1964 Tokyo games where judo made its debut as an Olympic sport. He competed again at the 1972 games. He would go on to become technical director for the Italian national team.
