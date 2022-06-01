Larsen Embracing The Pressure Of His Debut At ONE 158

Larsen is candid that he feels the pressure of the moment as he steps onto the global stage for the first time. But he expects to shine under that pressure and put on a show for the fans.
"Of course, I feel some sort of pressure. But I also feel that now I've been in the game for quite a while, and the pressure will bring out the best of me. I'm more focused and more motivated. I'm more inspired," said Larsen.
"Just to debut in ONE Championship is incredible. And to see that I'm now fighting in the main event, and against a strong opponent like Tawanchai, I'm just feeling so so blessed, so I'm so grateful."
The stakes are even higher for the debuting Muay Thai striker, as the main event winner is slated to get a crack at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship later in 2022.
The title eliminator adds more juice to be squeezed for both participants.
Knowing he can expect the absolute best from his Thai counterpart, Larsen is excited to compete against the best featherweights in the world.
Against Tawanchai, Larsen plans to use his length to keep the featherweight contender from getting inside of range for his powerful arsenal.
"He has such a nice way of fighting. And he looks so confident when he fights. So I believe that he will make me feel very awakened when I fight him," said Larsen.
"My strength is definitely that I have this white belt mentality. So I'm always in search of developing. So I feel that in many of my fights, I had this advantage that I was the longer fighter and I could fight at a distance."
"Now, I'll be the fighter who also seems to like to fight in the distance, and that's also something that I can imagine that's going to be difficult for him because I'm a little bit taller than him."
This main event is everything that Larsen has wanted. He is embracing the moment and ready to make his name known to a global audience at ONE 158. With gold in sight, Larsen is dialed in.
"I've been dreaming of this, and my nickname is also the 'Dreamchaser,' so it fits me very well, all that is happening. Yeah, I'm focused on the next step," said Larsen.
ONE 158 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT on Friday, June 3.
BRUTAL Muay Thai KNOCKOUT 💥 Tawanchai vs. SaemapetchThe highly-anticipated Muay Thai clash between striking superstars Tawanchai and Saemapetch ended with a BLISTERING knockout!#ONEHeavyHitters #ONEChampionshi...
- ONE Championship: Top 5 MMA Bouts of 2020 - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Former UFC Fighters Struggle in ONE Championship - Black Belt ... ›
- ONE Championship Secures Landmark Deal With Prime Video ... ›