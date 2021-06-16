Do Nice Guys Finish Last? (MMA Opinion)

mixed martial arts
Stephen Wonderboy Thompson
dmxg5wxfqgb4u.cloudfront.net

There is an old adage that if the people you are hanging around are exactly like you, someone is unnecessary. While certain unnamed promotions may want to curtail too much individualism – particular Irish fighters excepting of course – the fight game offers an array of personalities that fans can get next to. Even though this may be hard to believe, there are even times when a fighter's actual performance and not their personality at all might be what a fan invests in. A novel idea to be sure!

The strange paradox of friendly fighters has always been around in combat sports. It is always said with much incredulity, "They are actually pretty nice and down to earth" - as though it is a foregone conclusion that to physically hurt someone in sport requires genuine animosity or violence of character. How odd this is, considering almost no martial art not taught at a dojo called Cobra Kai has doing harm as its operating principle. In fact, they focus great amounts of attention on avoiding hostility and promote self-control with respect. It might be impossible to wrap the noodle around why there is such a dichotomy or it might be as simple as nice people as a rule do not kick other people in the head.

Rose Namajunas Head Kick

cdn.vox-cdn.com

With this conception in our minds, we may draw the erroneous conclusion that the poor souls who happen to train in fighting and also happen to be nice must fail more than they succeed in hand to hand combat. It makes sense, right? Except no, that is not the case. Put Rose Namajunas, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, Demian Maia, Roxanne Modafferi, both Lima Brothers (Dhiego and Douglas), and Sage Northcutt all together in one place and you may end up breaking a calculator trying to add up all of their victories in unarmed combat. A couple of those victories literally being kicks to the head that win belts! The calculator will have more trouble keeping up if you tally their records in sports that are not MMA. Oh, and in addition to having fun doing fight math, with these particular athletes, you may also accomplish world peace!

There is a real discussion to be had looking into that difficulty some people do indeed have hurting their opponents. Uriah Hall comes to mind as one who has spoken openly about this – in particular with the recent injury his leg caused to Chris Weidman's. Sometimes empathy does interfere with punches and kicks. But what of those times when it does not? How do we jibe these strange phenomena, viz. nice people hurting others and remaining nice? It is undeniable that the drama associated with animosity in sport sells. It is even further pretty easy to prove that animosity is never outsold by courtesy and respect. All said though, there has always been a place for the good guys in combat sports. And almost always there is a contingent that will root for them. And get this, they root because they are good and good at fighting.

Uriah Hall

i.ytimg.com

There may not be a concrete answer as to why there are nice guys who hurt people for sport and remain nice guys (and gals), but we can certainly speculate when any inspection of the good apples in fighting is done. We will see respect, honor, kindness, helpfulness, character, etc. All things most folks still appraise as important. All the good guys of lore and legend use their powers for the betterment of others. The fight is rarely ever just about the fight. If one looks, they will find qualities in the good guys they want to emulate. Some fans want someone to cheer for and not merely someone who tantalizes. They want someone to win who deserves to win. They want to see dignity in victory – and defeat. Maybe that is why we can watch Wonderboy – his name is Wonderboy for Pete's sake! – headkick someone unconscious and then see him teaching children and find no incongruence. Those paradoxical scenes abound e.g. the story of him as a middle-schooler protecting his sister and after thumping a boy a few grades higher dusting him off and telling him he (the bully) had done a good job in the fight. It can raise eyebrows when we see Glover Teixeira apologizing to Anthony Smith for having to pummel him – during the pummeling! As odd as it may seem to be good to an opponent, it is done. Many folks at their best want to be able to fight if needed and yet serve if possible. Nice guys may not always finish first, but even in loss, they rarely finish last.

There may not be a concrete answer as to why there are nice guys who hurt people for sport and remain nice guys (and gals), but we can certainly speculate when any inspection of the good apples in fighting is done. We will see respect, honor, kindness, helpfulness, character, etc. All things most folks still appraise as important. All the good guys of lore and legend use their powers for the betterment of others. The fight is rarely ever just about the fight. If one looks, they will find qualities in the good guys they want to emulate. Some fans want someone to cheer for and not merely someone who tantalizes. They want someone to win who deserves to win. They want to see dignity in victory – and defeat. Maybe that is why we can watch Wonderboy – his name is Wonderboy for Pete's sake! – headkick someone unconscious and then see him teaching children and find no incongruence. Those paradoxical scenes abound e.g. the story of him as a middle-schooler protecting his sister and after thumping a boy a few grades higher dusting him off and telling him he (the bully) had done a good job in the fight. It can raise eyebrows when we see Glover Teixeira apologizing to Anthony Smith for having to pummel him – during the pummeling! As odd as it may seem to be good to an opponent, it is done. Many folks at their best want to be able to fight if needed and yet serve if possible. Nice guys may not always finish first, but even in loss, they rarely finish last.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Can Tawanchai Dethrone Nong-O?

muay thai
Nong-O Muay Thai
cdn.asianmma.com

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has reigned over the bantamweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship since 2019 and has successfully defended the belt on four occasions. However, a new challenger has come onto the ONE Super Series scene.

The highly-anticipated debut of Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym came at ONE: Dangal, and the world-class striker ended the bout exactly as he had foreseen. In the third round, Tawanchai connected with a brilliant head kick that sent Irishman Sean Clancy to the mat.

After the dominant showcase, Tawanchai immediately made his presence felt and announced himself as a top contender in the stacked bantamweight division.

Will he be the one to topple the legend of Nong-O?

Keep Reading Show less

Gamification of the Martial Arts

martial arts industry
Andries Pruim

Leveraging Modern Gaming Strategies to Maximize Your School's Curriculum

Gamification of Personal Interactions

In a recent MAIA Elite seminar, Mr. Roland Osborne mentioned how he had updated his school's curriculum to create new sparring games or martial arts games in order to provide more entertainment to the students, or as he put it, a better student experience. Mr. Osborne qualified these new curriculum strategies as gamification of his course material.

Gamification is a new paradigm where business and educational institutions (for examples) are changing the way they engage their customers and/or students. It tries to move away from the mundane and in some cases, gamification of certain tasks simply tries to make jobs more enjoyable.

My personal interest of gamification began through my research of major corporations using gamification in their business marketing strategies …. rewards, challenges, even the use of a donut ring to track your savings … primarily to increase customer loyalty. Research also showed that Educational Institutions were looking at gamification in order to make the student experience more enticing, which to me was where I felt that martial arts schools could benefit from this new paradigm.

Keep Reading Show less