Jiu-Jitsu Beginner Steps in to Halt Stabbing
April 13 | 2022
Shutterstock / karanik yimpat
A novice jiu-jitsu practitioner came to the rescue when one of his co-workers stabbed two men on the top floor of a construction site in Cambridge, Mass. Monday. Carcensky Salvent was reported to have been upset over an unpaid debt when he allegedly stabbed a worker on their construction site in the leg with a knife then stabbed another worker who tried to intervene.
Enter a fellow construction worker so far only identified as "Lito M" who's reportedly only been studying jiu-jitsu a brief time. Though details remain unclear, it seems others tried to hold Salvent as Lito placed him in a choke hold.
He later told reporters, "I just stepped in. It was a heat of the moment type deal. If you really don't know jiu-jitsu, you don't got no chance. I just knew he didn't stand a chance."
The jiu-jitsu beginner said his arms were going numb from trying to choke out Salvent but he just kept doing what he'd been taught. He restrained Salvent until the police arrived. Authorities indicated if he hadn't taken action when he did, the situation could have been much worse.
