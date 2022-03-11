LIST YOUR SCHOOL
16-Year-Old Ukrainian Martial Arts Champion Among Victims of Russian Air Strike

news
Artyom Priymenko
nypost.com
It's been reported that among the Ukrainian civilians killed this week by Russian air strikes was 16-year-old Artyom Priymenko, who's being described as one of the most talented young martial artists in Ukraine. Priymenko, a sambo champion, died, along with his entire family, when Russian bombs struck their home in the city of Sumy.

Priymenko's coach, Evgeny Leonenko, said the teenager's parents, grandmother and two younger brothers were all killed in the attack. Priymenko had won the national junior championship at 88 kg last year and reportedly had earned a place on the national team for a world cup competition.

