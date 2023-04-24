New Zealand Church Exploits Migrant Taekwondo Instructors

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
The Jesus Aroma Church received donations from Korean churches which they used to then employ migrant Song Choi at the Dunedin Taekwondo Academy, which is operated by the local church's trustees as a commercial business. Choi was supposed to have been employed as a pastor but instead ended up cleaning the taekwondo school and assisting the instructor, Andrew Jeon. Jeon, too, was found to have been exploited by the trustees, who were ordered by the ERA to pay the pair more than $164,000.