Martial Arts Practice Returns to New Jersey

comakarate.com

The state of New Jersey issued an executive order Monday allowing the resumption of indoor sports classified as medium and high-risk during the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes martial arts like judo, karate and taekwondo, which can resume practice with certain restrictions in place.

Indoor contact sports had been allowed since late July but with only limited, non-contact drilling permitted under the state guidelines. Under the new orders normal contact practice is allowed but attendance is limited to 25% of a room's capacity or 25 people, whichever number is lower.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

ONE Championship Announces Location and Card for Inside the Matrix

mixed martial arts
apmma.net

ONE Championship made the announcement of ONE: Inside The Matrix last week with a stunning four World Championship bouts lining the card. Now, the largest sports media property in Asia has announced the final two bouts and the event's location.

ONE returns to Singapore on Friday, October 30, for its stacked event.

The main event, and fourth of its title tilts, will pit reigning ONE Middleweight World Champion Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang against Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder.

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties II Announced

mixed martial arts
mmauk.net

ONE Championship will bring ONE: Reign of Dynasties II to the masses on Friday, October 16, with a six-bout event that will deliver more high-level excitement to fans around the world.

The event was previously recorded in Singapore and features Chinese athletes in each of the six contests. It will mark an opportunity for the athletes from China to deliver on a global stage and make their mark in their respective divisions.

The main event will be a ONE Super Series contest in the bantamweight division.

IBJJF Confirms Leg Lock Rule Change

brazilian jiu jitsu
www.bjjee.com

It's now official. The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation has confirmed earlier reports that they will allow the use of heel hook and knee reaping techniques in no-gi competitions for brown and black belt divisions starting in 2021.

The news originally came to light after a post by IBJJF referee Thiago Stefanutti on a private Facebook group was leaked and reported by the website BJJ Eastern Europe. The IBJJF said there will be additional changes to their rules for the coming year including new specifications for gis.

