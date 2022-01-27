LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Martial Arts Competition: Let Me Tell You About Superforms!

sport karate
Sammy Smith Super Forms
Tournament News Online

A sport karate division in which a competitor has to compete with a random style or weapon

If you never had the opportunity to attend the New England Open when it was part of the NASKA world tour, that means you didn’t get to witness one of the most fun divisions that ever existed in sport karate. Mr. G, aka Joe Greenhalgh, had the brilliant idea to design a division in which competitors would spin a big wheel that was marked with the names of divisions and whichever one you landed on, that was the one in which you had to compete.

There were “normal” divisions like musical forms, extreme forms and so on, but there were also a few surprises like soft-style forms and white-belt forms. There were also divisions like kama, nunchaku and sword, which made it interesting if you happened to be a kama competitor who had never even picked up a nunchaku.

Events featured multiple rounds until the field came down to the last two or three competitors, who then would battle it out on stage the following night. All in all, everyone looked forward to watching those martial artists compete because there was a lot less pressure on them than there was is the conventional NASKA divisions. Mr. G’s new division brought laughter and good memories together.

Looking back, here are my favorite performances from the superforms division.

Jacob Pinto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BlPD4X8Kyk

This first example is weapons routine from Jacob Pinto. At the time, he was known for his kama and double-sword forms. In this video, you can see him use the nunchaku, a weapon that took him out of his element.

Another reason I selected this form is it’s fun. As he goes through the nunchaku form, Jacob Pinto engages the crowd by talking and even gets the audience to laugh when he says, “Ow, I hit my head!” It was definitely an entertaining form to watch in person.

Jackson Rudolph

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YMLa_0EPSE

This video is from the same year. In fact, it is from the final round involving Jackson Rudolph (in the video), Jacob Pinto (mentioned above) and me. You can see Jackson Rudolph spin the wheel and almost land on extreme forms — which seemed like what the crowd was hoping.

Jackson Rudolph lands on kama, then surprises everyone with a routine filled with solid strikes and releases — even a triple spin, which had never been done with that weapon. Not surprisingly, he takes the win.

Tyler Weaver

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtRFIYcFiJI

The third video shows Tyler Weaver performing a soft-style form. Tyler Weaver is known for his incredible acrobatics and kama work. Something you may not know about him is that he competed in soft-style weapons a long time ago when he was a junior. Although this form shows more of an extreme spin on soft style, it is still impressive and fun to watch.

Zachary Jarvis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M1OpQ3OAm4

Next, we have a form that didn’t even make it past the first move. Zachary Jarvis used to compete on the NASKA circuit representing Mr. G’s Team Straight Up. In this video, we can see Zachary Jarvis impersonating another traditional competitor with just his first stance. I won’t spoil what he does or what happens; you will have to find out yourself by watching.

Sammy Smith

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdLRCQTKX1M

Last is a video of me. I’ve had so many opportunities to compete in the superforms division — actually, I was one of the first to compete in it back in 2009 when Mr. G introduced it — that I have tons of great memories. They include competing soft style, sung the kama and the bo, doing musical forms and so on. One of the greatest memories is from the superforms overalls in which I had to use the tonfa.

Unfortunately, no tonfa were readily available, so I was handed an oar — which was super heavy, as well as a weapon I had never used. Luckily, the oar is similar to the bo, which I had competed with in the past. So I was able to pull off a decent form and wound up winning the overall in superforms.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man (2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep Reading Show less

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less