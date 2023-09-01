ONE Championship Gets Creative in Showcasing the World's Top Combat Sports
Mixed martial arts is the best way for combat sports disciplines to come together. However, it doesn’t always let a specific martial art shine through, so ONE Championship has used its global platform to bring the best of both worlds to the forefront.
The world’s largest martial arts organization lets fans see the beauty and brilliance of MMA, along with Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.
And ONE isn’t afraid to get creative to show the true adaptability of martial arts as a whole.
A perfect example of this is the upcoming special rules striking contest at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, between ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan and Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak.
The two women will don MMA four-ounce gloves but will only be able to strike with punches. This new spin adds spice and excitement to an already fantastic evening of action.
It will be a challenge for both women, and Jaroonsak is not sure what to expect.
Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak.ONE Championship
“I’m not really sure about my game plan. Xiong can fight both ways. She can go forward or backward, so my game plan depends on what she gives me,” Jaroonsak recently told ONE.
“I’m not sure [how she’ll approach it] because this fight is not for the belt. It’s a special rules fight. So maybe she’ll go forward, aggressive, or just play it safe and try to score.”
ONE has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to setting unique matches. In 2022, MMA great Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon met in a mixed-rules super fight that took both men out of their element and gave fans a riveting spectacle.
The Singapore-based promotion’s collection of disciplines also allows its athletes the chance to float between sports and challenge their physical and mental capabilities. We have seen numerous athletes go between Muay Thai and kickboxing in an attempt to become two-sport World Champions, and Stamp Fairtex is preparing to shoot her shot at becoming ONE’s first three-sport titleholder in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.
At ONE Fight Night 15, ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade battles ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship in another display of how ONE consistently gives athletes freedom to pursue greatness.
The goal of the organization is to elevate martial arts, and that is on full display with these creative and fun matches. There is never a fear of things getting stagnant. It is a smorgasbord of martial arts with something for everyone, including athletes who want to continually test themselves against the best.
And that is what martial arts is all about.ONE Fight Night 14 airs live on Prime Video on Friday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5