Judo Blog: Nanka Police Judo Committee Update

judo
NANKA Police Judo
Gary Goltz
The Nanka Police Judo Committee has designed a program for criminal justice professionals. It is a dynamic and adaptive judo program designed specifically to address the needs of law enforcement, corrections, probation and parole and similar type professions.

Police judo combines standing takedown control, ground control, and defensive counterstrike techniques that produce high performing, minimally injurious methods for control as well as self-defense. Because Judo allows training partners to train at full speed and power during scenario based exercises, the physical senses become heightened, and understanding of balance and weight distribution significantly increase. This enhances your ability to use the principles of Judo against the attacker. This program has been designed for those who have little to no martial arts experience.

In today’s environment law enforcement is under constant scrutiny of their use of force techniques. This program provides a low-key, effective means of controlling unlawful behavior. This program is not a substitute for an officer’s agency mandated use of force training. Rather, it is a program designed to give criminal justice professionals alternatives when other use of force techniques are ineffective.

Our police judo program has been developed by judo black belt ranked police officers and use of force instructors along with high ranking judo advisors. Other benefits of being involved in a police judo program are enhanced fitness, arrest and control development, confidence, and reduced use of force complaints.

Technique Selection

The technique selection for the police judo program was done by examining the most common types of resistance encountered by law enforcement. Data gathered from numerous law enforcement agencies found that the most common types of resistance encountered are passive resistance, defensive resistance, and active aggression.

Passive Resistance is any type of resistance where the subject does not attempt to defeat the officer’s attempt to touch or control them, but they will not voluntarily comply with verbal or physical attempts of control (dead weight, protestors, etc.). Defensive Resistance is any action by a subject that attempts to prevent an officer from gaining control of the subject (pulling/pushing away). Active Aggression includes physical actions/assaults against the officer or another with less than deadly force (advancing, challenging, punching, kicking, grabbing, wrestling, etc.). The techniques selected are relatively simple, and quickly learned without requiring any martial arts experience.

The selected throwing and grappling techniques have stood the tests of time, including competition from local tournaments to the Olympic games, as well as combat situations. Many of the techniques have been adopted by the US Military’s Martial Arts Program.

Medical Review

The police judo program was reviewed by a board certified medical doctor with Certificate of Additional Qualification in Sports Medicine, and a chiropractic physician. The physicians have provided medical research with documentation supporting the techniques in the police judo program.

Legal Review

A legal review of the police judo program was done to ensure the program is in compliance with federal use of force guidelines for law enforcement based on ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States of Graham v. Conner. 490 U.S. 386(1989). The police judo program’s techniques and instruction are consistent with Graham vs. Conner, the standard of “objective reasonableness” in analyzing the permitted use of force.

The effects of litigation as a result of excessive force claims can be devastating. It is essential that all officers know the bounds of reasonable use of force.

Miscellaneous

In June, a familiarization course was conducted in San Bernardino

In August, a 2 day seminar was to be conducted at the Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Security Forces Squadron, the law enforcement division of the Air Force. Because of COVID, the seminar was postponed and is pending rescheduling for some time in January 2022.

The Nanka Police Judo Committee is currently working on getting Police Officer's Standards Training (POST) certification

Robert Draper

Chair
Nanka Police Judo Committee

I'm always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers.

