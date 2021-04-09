FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Thai Boxing Great Namkabuan Dies at 48

Legendary muay Thai boxer Namkabuan Nongkeepahuyuth passed away Wednesday at the age of 48 after a battle with lung cancer. Namkabuan, whose real name was Kampiaw Sijantuek, was considered one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport holding the Lumpinee Stadium junior lightweight championship for six years before retiring with the belt.

Starting his career in the shadow of his older brother, the famed boxer Namphon Nongkeepahuyuth, Namkabuan would also make a name for himself as an all-time champion credited with a career record of 266-15-2. Known as "The Ring Genius" for his exceptional defense and "The Plowman" for his ability to catch opponent's kicks and run them across the ring on one leg before delivering a strike, Namkabuan fought many of the top boxers in what's considered muay Thai's golden age of the 1980s and 1990s. Among those he beat during his career are Thai boxing legend Sakmongkol Sithchuchok and Dutch kickboxing star Ramon Dekkers.

Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Maryland Governor Declares "Taekwondo Day"

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, along with First Lady Yumi Hogan, issued a proclamation declaring April 5 as Taekwondo Day in the state. Delivered via video message, Hogan enumerated the positive qualities developed through taekwondo training as well as citing the martial arts' role in helping Maryland residents remain strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan, who received an honorary ninth degree black belt in taekwondo during a trade mission to Asia in 2015, first proclaimed a Maryland Taekwondo Day in 2016. Though the official proclamation reads in part that "Taekwondo is a venerable martial art developed over the course of two thousand years..." in reality taekwondo was first developed in the 1950s.

