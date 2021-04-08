FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Olympic Champion Judoka Arrested

judo
Naidan Tuvshinbayar
cdn.cnn.com

Olympic gold medal judoka Naidan Tuvshinbayar has been arrested over an assault that reportedly left the victim with severe brain injuries. Tuvshinbayar, the president of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee and that country's first ever Olympic gold medalist, was questioned by police Saturday in connection with an assault of fellow judoka Erdenebileg Enkhbat, which left Enkhbat in intensive care at the hospital according to Mongolian media.

Tuvshinbayar, who won the 100 kg division at the 2008 games and was a silver medalist in 2012, was taken into custody Monday and will serve 20 days in jail. He was elected unopposed as president of the Mongolian Olympic Committee last August.

Related Articles Around the Web
Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
Yahoo Sports

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Keep Reading Show less
FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Maryland Governor Declares "Taekwondo Day"

tae kwon do
Governor Hogan Taekwondo
www.thebaynet.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, along with First Lady Yumi Hogan, issued a proclamation declaring April 5 as Taekwondo Day in the state. Delivered via video message, Hogan enumerated the positive qualities developed through taekwondo training as well as citing the martial arts' role in helping Maryland residents remain strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan, who received an honorary ninth degree black belt in taekwondo during a trade mission to Asia in 2015, first proclaimed a Maryland Taekwondo Day in 2016. Though the official proclamation reads in part that "Taekwondo is a venerable martial art developed over the course of two thousand years..." in reality taekwondo was first developed in the 1950s.

Related Articles Around the Web
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey