My Japanese Swordsmanship Training Begins: Part I

weapons
www.learnthesword.universitymartialarts.com

This is the first edition of an epic five-part series that details the beginning of world-renowned swordsman Dana Abbott's training.

My first memory of Japan was standing in front of the Budokan. It's a fairly brisk spring morning and I can see my breath as it mixes with the crisp Tokyo air. But there I was…absorbing all these new sights and sounds. Their history and culture were now within my reach as I pressed my hand on the entry door. I hear a voice saying sumimasen (excuse me) to which I turn around and see my master for the first time. I respond saying I just moved to Japan and am here to study the way of the sword and learn your culture! He looks at me with a puzzled face as he did not speak English, nor did I speak Japanese. I try again blurting out another English sentence with his same response. At that point I look him in the eye and say...kendo.

Kendo desu ka he asks? I nod and thus began my first steps on the path to perfection and the way of the sword. My future master, Abe Shinobu sensei, leads me to a room and motions for me to take off my shoes and sit on the floor covered with tatami mats. He leaves and after a few moments the door reopens admitting a young woman holding a tray of tea. She proceeds to set three cups down while Abe sensei and one of his students come in, sit down and bow. I join them and as we sip tea the student nervously tries to converse in his "pidgin English" as we familiarized ourselves with each other.

Looking back now I realize that just by dumb luck I entered the wrong end of the building as Abe Shinobu sensei was outside for a smoke. I don't recall what was said over tea, but with a dictionary in my hand and friendly conversation I was invited to visit his school. He then gave me his business card and said, "from station...take taxi". Its meaning being give this card to the taxi driver when you get to Sakura Shimachi train station.

Not wanting to wait even a day, as he might forget me, the next morning I immediately go to the train station and jump into a taxi. I hand the driver the card and say, onegai shimasu and we are off on my new adventure. It takes only about ten minutes to arrive, look around and find that I am inside the gates of a university.

Dana Abbott i.pinimg.com

I look around and find an office, which looks like admissions, enter and hand them the card. The person, whom I presume is the administrator, points to a chair and in his best English says, "sit prease". Within a few moments someone comes and takes me to Abe sensei's office. I later found out I was really fortunate to encounter him due an unusual twist of fate. Little did I know that just the day before I was talking to this Ojii san (older gentleman) about wanting to learn kendo. To my surprise, he just happened to be the headmaster of kendo from 1955 to 1985 at Nihon Taiiku Daigaku one of Japan's strongest kendo schools.

As I am led toward the building, I begin to hear screams and shouts accompanied by the cadence beat of a drum and the crack of shinai (bamboo swords) striking together. I continue to walk up the stairs on my way to Abe sensei's office which is on the third floor. Screams and pounding of feet grow louder as I pass the main door. My eyes reveal a vast room with a wooden floor that could easily accommodate a few hundred people. I continue to follow the aide up the second flight of stairs to a smaller room, which appeared to be a glass encased viewing room. From this room the instructors had a panoramic view of all the student's action happening on the second floor.

The aide motioned me to sit as he begins to serve me tea. Through these glass arena windows I could see nothing but a sea of blue clad kendoists with bamboo swords thrusting and parrying. I was absolutely awed observing the diligence and demeanor of all those blue clad practitioners. The strike of a drum stopped the training and what looked like chaos immediately became disciplined order. That's when I recognized Abe Sensei bowing to the class and moments later in the viewing room/teachers lounge sitting next to me with a cup of tea in his hand.

Soon another person came into the room approached me and said, "Hello my name is Shizawa Kunio and I hear you want to learn kendo"? It appears that Shizawa sensei spent a few months in Australia the year before and he was happy to have an opportunity to use his English, as he was quite proud of his conversational accomplishments.

In a seiza (kneeling position) he leans forward, picks up the dainty teacup and with massive forearms takes a sip, sighs and begins to ask me many questions. Questions like: Why do you want to practice kendo? Do I like sushi? What did I study at Arizona State University? How long did I plan to stay? What did your father do? As I look back now, I guess that was my interview to be admitted into Nihon Taiiku Daigaku where I began my real sword training.
From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

An Analytical Approach to Modifying Martial Arts Fundamentals, Part 1

training

What if you walked into a clothing store to buy a jacket and they offered only one size — say, a 42 regular? Or, from a woman's perspective, what if everything on the rack was a size 7? Of course, if one of these was your size, there would be no problem. But if not, how long would it take you to shake your head and walk out?

If you think about it, martial arts basics are not much different from clothing. In a typical school, the basics are the lifeblood of the workout, and after a suitable warm-up period, most traditional stylists practice blocks, kicks and punches every day.

Even eclectic, freestyle martial artists practice their own version of the basics. Formal stances and linear patterns may give way to relaxed footwork and equipment drills, but the concept of reinforcing a core of usable techniques remains the same.

Yet a casual visitor to a dojo who watches as a class practices reverse punches, front kicks and rising blocks in lockstep fashion might surmise that he was viewing a synchronized performance like that of the Rockettes. The goal is to get every member of the class to execute the same technique on the same beat. And while such coordinated movement may be necessary to avoid chaos, the basics often become a one-size-fits-all proposition — despite people's natural differences.

No one is disputing the value of the basics, for constant practice of them can improve balance, focus and coordination. Indeed, they are the essential building blocks of one's martial art. That said, perhaps it's time to examine how a practitioner can tailor a system's basics to meet his or her own needs and abilities.

One need not abandon the mainstays. However, after practicing the basic blocks, kicks and punches with the class, a practitioner may elect to augment his training with variations that are more applicable to his own circumstances.

Recognizing What Works

Perhaps the most significant variable in martial arts and self-defense training (the two are not always synonymous) is the difference between men and women. Men generally possess greater upper-body strength. Consequently, for women who attempt many of the classical punching techniques such as the reverse punch and lunge punch, a lot of potency is lost.

Moreover, making and maintaining a proper fist is less instinctive for women. Make no mistake: Plenty of men mangle their fist or sprain their wrist when they actually connect with something as hard as an opponent's head. Even professional boxers, men who make their living hitting human beings with their fists, are not immune and have damaged their hands. (Remember when Mike Tyson broke his hand in an out-of-the-ring confrontation with another fighter?)

Taking this into account, female practitioners can use some of their free time to perfect the palm-heel strike rather than the typical forefist punch. Such practice is not designed to replace the basics done in class, but rather to supplement them. If a person wishes, the same mechanics (i.e., waist rotation, body alignment, etc.) needed for the reverse punch can be seamlessly converted for use with the palm-heel strike.

One adjustment shorter practitioners might make is in the height of the blow. Since the palm heel targets the face almost exclusively, the thrust should be delivered at head-height rather than chest-height — which is the norm for the reverse punch.

Likewise, a lunge punch or lead-hand jab can be replaced by a finger jab to the eyes or throat. Although some strengthening of the fingers is useful for nukite (finger jab) techniques, the soft targets it will be used against make speed and proper form more important. In fact, while a woman's longer nails can hinder the formation of a proper fist, they can make a finger thrust to the face all the more devastating.

These are examples of two simple modifications that can be made to traditional basics. By utilizing the same footwork and explosive execution as one would with a straight punch, such modifications can provide females with more practical self-defense options.

Overcoming Limits

Other constraints for many martial artists include age and the cumulative damage of prior injuries. Schools that focus on competition often emphasize athletically demanding techniques as a part of their basics. There is nothing inherently wrong with ax kicks or wheel kicks, yet they may be too much to demand from individuals who no longer possess the limber legs of their salad days.

Practitioners who may not be quite as agile as they once were can modify these techniques so they do not require such extremes of flexibility and coordination. Instead of straining to reach an opponent's head with a high kick, they can lower their sights and, in so doing, reduce their chance of pulling a muscle.

For example, as a self-defense maneuver, an ax kick can be applied as a secondary technique, launched after an opponent is doubled over from a preliminary strike. Since the foe's upper torso is now bent over, even a waist-high ax kick is effective when driven downward onto the back of his head. Other kicks can be similarly modified.

As a matter of fact, physical limitations can be a blessing in disguise. Since a person no longer reinforces the habit of throwing head-height kicks, he is no longer tempted to try something that may be beyond his capabilities.

There is an axiom in the martial arts: You fight the way you train. Accordingly, if a person constantly practices high kicks, his balance, coordination and overall comfort level will be geared to that reality — actually a false reality developed within the sanitized conditions of the dojo.

A roundhouse kick to the head is not the same as a roundhouse kick to the thigh, and it can be a mistake to assume that in a pressure situation, a "headhunter" will be able to adapt and automatically direct a kick to safer, more vulnerable targets.

Conditioned responses can have negative consequences as well as positive ones. Think about it: Many of the techniques done in class either do not make an issue of accuracy or, even worse, encourage practitioners to consciously avoid certain critical target areas. Kicks and punches launched at ill-defined targets do little to reinforce the ability to strike an opponent's vital points.

However, by visualizing specific targets, a practitioner strengthens the all-important mind/body link to reflexively target an assailant's throat, temple, eyes, groin or knees. Technique selection also becomes a factor in that certain open-hand strikes and low sweeping kicks naturally lend themselves to attacking the angles and folds of the human body.

Of course, the basics are not the only facet of training where bad habits can creep into one's self-defense repertoire. Tournament-specific practice — especially point-oriented sparring — can easily instill bad habits. Tactics such as falling to the ground to avoid being scored on, turning one's back toward an opponent, and dramatically retracting a technique and posing after a supposed point become second nature if done often and with emotional commitment.

A practitioner, therefore, is well-served by analyzing his sparring habits as critically as other aspects of his performance.

(To be continued.)

About the author: Andrew Breen is a freelance writer, photographer and taekwondo instructor based in Somerville, Massachusetts. He has more than 20 years of martial arts experience.

Photos by Rick Hustead

COVID-19 and Martial Arts

covid-19
image.freepik.com

I'm a martial artist on lockdown, so now what?

Who didn't have big plans for 2020? Didn't we all enter January thinking, "This is the year I get serious about (insert your martial art discipline here.)!" 2020 was going to be THE year! And then, the sad trombone of the pandemic played its mocking tune, and that was that.

Keep Reading Show less

Protesters Demand Resumption of Muay Thai

muay thai
static.bangkokpost.com

Supporters of muay Thai staged a protest outside Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry Monday in an effort to force the government to allow the resumption of boxing competitions around the country. While fights in major stadiums have been allowed to resume without the presence of a live audience, smaller promotions across the country have been prevented from staging matches due to lockdown conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protest, led by Nuttadej Vachirarattanawong, the director of the Petchyindee Muay Thai Academy, requested the government ease the lockdown further to relieve the burden of people in the provinces who make their living from the boxing industry. Nuttadej said promoters are willing to work within government guidelines and are not asking for live spectators to be allowed at the fights.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter