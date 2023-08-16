Chatri Sityodtong Proposes ONE vs. UFC Main Card For Zuckerberg vs. Musk Mega-Fight
Mark Zuckerberg's martial arts journey has captured worldwide attention since he first put on a gi. The recent prospective matchup with fellow billionaire Elon Musk has amplified the interest.
However, the back and forth between the two has pushed Zuckerberg away, who is only willing to work with both the UFC and ONE Championship.
"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card," Zuckerberg wrote on a Thread.
And ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has taken it to another level by pitching the idea that the undercard could be a ONE vs. UFC event.
In an interview with South China Morning Post's Nicolas Atkin, Sityodtong continued to beat that drum.
"As I have always said, I am ready to do ONE versus UFC anytime," Sityodtong said.
"If Mark and Elon want to fight in the Colosseum in Italy, my team and I would love to make it happen."
As the global duopoly of martial arts, ONE and UFC athletes are routinely fantasy booked against one another. Sityodtong is proposing a chance to make this dream a reality, all leading up to the much-hyped showdown between two of the most powerful men in the world.
But Sityodtong would even go a step further. In reply to Zuckerberg's Thread, the lifelong martial artist even mentioned he would square off against the UFC's Dana White to help make it the biggest event in martial arts history.
Who wants to see Chatri vs. Dana? 👀www.youtube.com
"Let's do it, Mark! Or we could do a co-promotion to make it truly the biggest fighting event in history. My vote would be ONE vs. UFC as main card, me vs. Dana [White] as co-main, and you vs. Elon as main event," Sityodtong wrote.
While the two main event bouts would garner a lot of attention, the main card of top UFC and ONE stars would surely be the most intriguing part of the event. It would allow fans to see the greatest martial artists against one another on the biggest stage possible.
However unlikely the event may be, Zuckerberg and Sityodtong are both ready to execute their vision. The leader of Meta only wants to work with the two top professional organizations, and Sityodtong is willing to co-promote to give the fans the dream fights they have always wanted to see in the true spirit of martial arts.