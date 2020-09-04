​Mulan Now Streaming on Disney Plus

Robert Draper - Committee Chair & Active LEO <p>Draper is a Nidan and second degree black belt in Judo who has 35 years of experience in local and federal law enforcement. He has been a Use of Force instructor for over 20 years and has practiced Judo since 1989.</p>

Hayward Nishioka - Senior Advisor <p>Nishioka is a Kudan and ninth degree black belt in Judo who was Black Belt Magazine's 1968 Hall of Fame inductee as the Judo Player of the Year. He is a college professor and the author of several judo books, including <em>Judo Training for Competition </em>which you can purchase <a href="https://shop.blackbeltmag.com/collections/books-and-dvds/products/judo-training-for-competition" target="_blank">here</a> at Black Belt Magazine's online store.</p>

Gary Goltz - Senior Advisor <p>Goltz is a Hachidan and ninth degree black belt in Judo who has served as the president of the USJA and Nanka. He was an advisor for the Los Angeles Police Department in the 90's and helped run the Police Olympics.</p>

Kenji Osugi - Senior Advisor <p>Osugi is a Shichidan and seventh degree black belt in Judo who is also the Head Sensei of Sawtelle Judo.</p>

John Paccione - Senior Advisor & Retired LEO <p>Paccione is a Rokudan and sixth degree black belt in Judo who is a former president of the USJA. He owns his own dojo in Florida.</p>

William Buckner, JD - Legal Advisor <p>Buckner is a Rokudan and sixth degree black belt in Aikido who has served as Nanka's Legal Advisor for over five years. He also has his own law firm in Orange County.</p>

Dennis Hannon, DO - Chiropractor & Medical Advisor <p>Hannon is a Yodan and fourth degree black belt in Judo who is Nanka's Vice President of Medical with hands-on knowledge of injuries associated with martial arts training.</p>

Jess Duran - Active LEO <p>Duran is a Yodan and fourth degree black belt in judo who has over twenty years of law enforcement experience in patrol and corrections. She has practiced Judo since 1981.</p>

Keiya Saiki - Former Police Officer in Yamanashi, Japan <p>Saiki is a Yodan and fourth degree black belt in Judo who is an expert in Taiho Jutsu. Taiho Jutsu is used extensively by the police in Japan in addition to Judo and Kendo.</p>

Cheryl Harai - Air Force Combative Instructor <p>Harai is a Yodan and fourth degree black belt in Judo who is a student of the late Keiko Fukuda. She is a national competitor and is the highest ranked woman in the world.</p>

Justin Winn - U.S. Army, Marketing/Advertising <p>Winn is a Yodan and fourth degree black belt in Judo who has fifteen years of experience in the army. He is also a strength coach.</p>

Tory Cortina - Active LEO <p>Cortina is a Yodan and fourth degree black belt in Judo with decades of martial arts and police training experience in SWAT and Defensive Tactics.</p>

Michael Sheldon - Active LEO <p>Sheldon holds a third stripe brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has 35 years of wrestling experience. He has served in law enforcement for 23 years and has been a defensive tactics instructor for a regional academy and department for 20 years.</p>

Bruce Siddle - PPCT Management Systems <p>Siddle is an advisor with over 20 years of law enforcement experience. He is also a renowned author of many popular books about defensive tactics.</p>