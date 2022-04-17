Muhammad Decisions Luque at UFC on ESPN 34
April 17 | 2022
Belal Muhammad fought about as smart a fight as you can against a big, strong, superior striker mixing movement and takedowns for five rounds to capture a unanimous decision over Vicente Luque in their rematch at UFC on ESPN 34 Saturday from Las Vegas. Luque had knocked Muhammad out in one round back in 2016 but Muhammad clearly learned from his mistakes. He continually circled Luque and though his movement wasn't always graceful, it was enough to get his opponent chasing after him and walking right into leg tackles.
Muhammad nailed a takedown in each round and controlled the action on the mat once they were down there. Though Luque landed some hard leg kicks and a few big punches, it was never enough to put Muhammad in trouble as the middleweight cruised to his seventh win in the last three years versus just one no contest.
