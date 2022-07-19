U.S. Finishes With Two Muay Thai Golds at World Games

The World Games
The World Games, the quadrennial event for non-Olympic sports, concluded this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. as the muay Thai and sport ju-jitsu competitions wound down. Sentimental favorite Ukraine led the way in muay Thai with three gold medals as Igor Liubchenko won the men's 63.5 kg division, Oleh Pryimachov took the men's 91 kg division and Anastasiia Kulinich earned gold in the women's 48 kg class. Host country the United States captured the most overall medals with eight including two golds as Aaron Ortiz won the men's 81 kg class and Charlsey Maner took the women's 60 kg division.
On the mats, Germany and Israel stood out in the ju-jitsu competition each taking seven medals, including three golds apiece. Jaschar Salmanow and Simon Attenberger took gold in their weight classes in the men's fighting competition while Annalena Bauer did likewise on the women's side for Germany. Israel scored big in the newaza competition as Nimrod Ryeder earned gold on the men's side while Meshy Rosenfeld won her weight class in the women's competition then captured double gold taking the open-weight division.
