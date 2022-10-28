LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Aging Muay Thai Stars to Fight Bare Knuckle Match

muay thai
Muay Thai
Two of the biggest names in muay Thai history are slated to square off against each other on March 18 in what's being billed as a "special rules" bare knuckle match promoted by the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). It was announced that Saenchai, widely regarded as the greatest Thai boxer of his generation, is set to take the ring against Buakaw Banchamek, who's best known for representing muay Thai in international-style kickboxing matches. While no location has been announced, it's believed the bout will take place somewhere in the Middle East.

The pair have been in the ring before as sparring partners but never for a competitive fight, though it's still unclear if this will be a full out battle or an exhibition match. A true fight under bare knuckle muay Thai rules could prove problematic as both men are in their 40s - Buakaw is 40 and Saenchai 42 - while Buakaw is a much larger fighter. All of which should make those involved bring an air of caution to the bout. Just last year, Justin Thornton, who was riding a five fight losing streak, died after being KO'd in 19 seconds at a BKFC event in Mississippi.

