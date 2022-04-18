ONE Reveals Lineup For First-Ever Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix
"On May 20, ONE will kick off its first-ever world grand prix championship in Muay Thai with the greatest 8 man global tournament ever assembled in the history of the sport. Without a doubt, this tournament will break all viewership records ever seen for Muay Thai on the world's largest stage of martial arts, and ignite the sport to new heights around the world," wrote Sityodtong
"Muay Thai has been my greatest love for more than 35+ years as a student, a competitor, a teacher, a coach, a promoter, and now a CEO. It is truly the honor of my life to lead the sport of Muay Thai around the world and help to grow it for our beloved community everywhere."
The stacked field competing for the tournament title is led by ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The reigning king will open his tournament bid against Jacob Smith.
But the rest of the field is just as loaded with talent.
Former WBC and WMC Muay Thai World Champion Savvas Michael will welcome Amir Naseri to the promotion. #2-ranked flyweight contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes toe-to-toe with #4-ranked Taiki Naito, and former flyweight king Jonathan Haggerty takes on #3-ranked Walter Goncalves.
Along with the matchups, it was announced that more could be at stake than just the grand prix title belt.
Should Rodtang be eliminated, the eventual winner of the tournament would earn an immediate shot at the divisional king for his gold strap.
The incredible tournament will get underway on May 20, and it is already shaping up to be the biggest Muay Thai tournament in history.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty I | Full Fight ReplayRelive ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's crowning moment against British striking superstar Jonathan Haggerty in 2020 ahead of "Th...
