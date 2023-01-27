Black Belt+ is the Most Comprehensive Martial Arts Platform in History
Everything You Need to Know About Black Belt+
plus.blackbeltmag.comBlack Belt Magazine is proud to announce the biggest martial arts digital platform in history Black Belt+. From its rich history spanning over 60 years, the platform includes thousands of remastered instructional videos, martial arts movies, documentaries, and, of course, digital issues and articles from the iconic Black Belt Magazine.
The new app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices and tablets.
Leaving no stone unturned, the app will showcase videos from nearly every martial art style featured in the magazine including African, Brazilian, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Greek, Hawaiian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Thai, as well as American Karate and MMA.
Hundreds of exclusive step-by-step training videos, and docuseries from the biggest martial arts legends of the past, present, and future.
Videos will also include vintage, classic, and current content from Panther Productions, Century Martial Arts Drills as well as the latest instructional videos produced today.
The app also includes digital reader versions of all Black Belt Magazine issues, from the past to the present.
When you want to take a break from training, choose from hundreds of martial arts movies and docs from icons like Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Cynthia Rothrock, Jean Claude Van Damme, Donnie Yen, Sammo Hong, Michael Jai White, Benny Urquidez, Carlos Machado, Royce Gracie, Bill Wallace and more.
Black Belt Magazine President Michael Dillard said: "Black Belt Magazine has needed a platform to help carry it into the digital age for some time now. We knew it needed something for its readers that celebrated the history and legends that made the name 'Black Belt' what it is, but also offered subscribers new content that is relevant to their training today. The Black Belt+ app is the perfect solution and will be the foundation moving forward. Subscribers will be pleased to find access to the entire library of historical issues, instructional videos from martial arts biggest names, and a variety of classic martial arts films all for a lower price than a physical magazine subscription."
- Hundreds of video lessons from the most famous martial artists in the world
- Hundreds of martial arts movies commercial free
- Exclusive live digital seminars for members only
- Full access to all digital issues of Black Belt Magazine
- TV shows, documentaries, and exclusive interviews
Download and subscribe to Black Belt+ now: plus.blackbeltmag.com
You can also find Black Belt+ on the App Store or Google Play.
Styles include:
Karate, Shotokan, Goju, Kobudo, Samurai, Kung Fu, Wu Shu, Tai Chi, Choy Lay Fut, Hung Gar, Tae Kwon Do, Hapkido, Kenpo, Kajukenbo, Silat, Arnis, Escrima, Pankration, Tai Chi, Aikido, Judo, Brazilian Jiu Jit Su, Jiu Jit Su, Capoeira, Muay Thai, Iaido, Krav Maga, Kickboxing, Lethwei, Mix Martial Arts, Ninjutsu, Sambo, Savate, Shaolin Kung Fu, Tang Soo Do, Wing Chun, Jeet Kune Do (JKD), JKA, WTF, Kata, CMX, XMA.
Movies include:
Chinese Connection, Return of the Ninja, Enter the Ninja, American Samurai, Chinese Hercules, Black Dragon’s Revenge, Nine Deaths of the Ninja, Death Machines, Street Fighter, Image of Bruce Lee, Legend of Eight Samurai, Seven Star Grand Master, Leopard Fist Ninja, Ninja Death, Devil’s Dynamite, Return of the Street Fighter, Blazing Ninja, Champ Against Champ, Crazy Mission, Dragons Against Needles of Death, Forgotten Warrior, Hands of Death, Heroes of Shaolin, Lethal Combat, Thunder Ninja Kids, Shaolin Drunk Monkey, Cobra vs. Ninja, Ninja Terminator, Rivals of the Silver Fox, Kindergarten Ninja, Dragon Fist, Low Blow, Blind Rage, Meals on Wheels, No Retreat No Surrender, and more!
Instructors Include:
Dan Inosantos, Bill Wallace, Cynthia Rothrock, Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, Frank Shamrock, Carlos Machado, Royce Gracie, Apolo Ladra, Glover Teixeira, Ernie Reyes Jr., Caitlin Dechelle, Ricardo Liboriio, Kenneth Funakoshi, Tat Mau Wong, John Su, Kenneth Funakoshi, Mikio Nishiuchi, Yoshio Sugino, Al Kilgore, Danny Lane, Fariborz Azhakh, Juan Moreno, John Chung, Tat Mau Wong, Dave Durch, Steven Lee, Ron Succarotte, Mike Parker, Anthony Brown, Ron Balicki, Thomas Sipin, Paul Vunak, Restita DeJesus, Li Jing, Vitor “Shaolin” Rebeiro, Matt Thorton, Gustavo Dantas, Cindy Omatsu, Joshua Quartin, Lauren Kearney, Jarret Leiker, Steve Damasco, Guillermo Gomez, Kevin Blok, Ken Ota, Kazeka Muniz, Felix Valencia, Richard Clear, Alonzo Cheatham, Marti Malloy, Mike Swain, Keith Schwartz, Ulysses Gomez, Pat Miletich, Troy Doresy, Scott Sonnon, Dan Henderson, Bas Rutten, Larry Tatum, Mohamad Tabatabai, Damon Tong, Mike Chat, Mackenzie Emory, Danny Etkin, Caitlin Dechelle, Joselito Santos, Nilson Reis, Mestre Barrao, Harinder Singh, Dave Kovar, Jadi Tention, Justin Ortiz, and more!
