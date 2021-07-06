Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

entertainment
Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

MMA fighter Cole Young must train to unlock his true power and stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Share AND Comment the name of your favorite Mortal Kombat character on this Facebook post to enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a Mortal Kombat digital movie. Click to see more!

Sweepstakes Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Sweepstakes begins on 7/1/2021 and ends 7/31/2021.

Must be 18 years old or older to enter.

Digital movie value of $19.99.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc.

Disclaimer: MUST REDEEM DIGITAL MOVIE OFFER BY 1/31/2022. Consumer must reside in the U.S. and register for a digital service provider account (go to https://hubs.ly/H0R47rl0 for a list of digital service providers (e.g., Movies Anywhere). May only include HD Main Feature. NOT COMPATIBLE WITH ALL DEVICES. SOME DISPLAY RESOLUTIONS MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING OR DOWNLOAD ON ALL DEVICES FROM ALL DIGITAL SERVICES. Consult your digital service provider for compatible devices, available display resolutions, streaming and download capability and Terms of Service. Ultimate display resolution on playback is dependent upon connection and device characteristics, including screen resolution. High-speed Internet connection required. Go to https://hubs.ly/H0R47rl0 for additional details, requirements and technical support. Neither Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. nor any affiliate is responsible for maintaining any digital service. THIS DIGITAL MOVIE OFFER MAY NOT BE RESOLD OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED

From Your Site Articles

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Arjan Bhullar: The First Indian MMA World Champion

mixed martial arts
Arjan Bhullar MMA
cdn.vox-cdn.com

ONE Championship saw history made with the dawn of a brand new heavyweight era in 2021.

"Singh" Arjan Bhullar defeated Brandon "The Truth" Vera by second-round TKO at ONE: Dangal earlier this year to become India's first mixed martial arts World Champion. After Vera's long tenure as the only ONE Heavyweight World Champion, the Canadian-Indian took the mantle as the heavyweight waters became more shark-infested by the day.
Keep Reading Show less

What do BaGua, Iron Shirt, and Kung Fu Movies Have in Common? (Part 2)

traditional arts
Chenhan Yang
www.sylwushu.com

Internal Martial Arts: Chenhan Yang

Building Better People Through Martial Arts

Martial arts training is good for many things and most readers, whether they've trained for a few months or a few years, are aware of the many benefits, including, the physical, spiritual, and psychological. Chenhan Yang is no exception and he tells how his years of training have benefited him, "Martial arts training has taught me about focus and perseverance. It also taught me one thing: that if you want to be better, there is no other way than to train hard and try hard. If you want to achieve something, you can't be easy on yourself. The best teacher is yourself. You decide your altitude, you decide where your limit is." Yang elaborates further, "Martial arts taught me to look at our world more objectively and yet to be grateful, and accept who we are and how things are happening around us, and to make peace with the world. It's about acceptance and harmony."

Keep Reading Show less