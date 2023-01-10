Adriano Moraes Has Big Plans For New Year Starting With Johnson Trilogy
But before he steps into the Circle at ONE on Prime Video 10, Moraes is looking back on his 2022. He embodies the martial arts spirit and uses his mistakes to better himself moving forward. Moraes looked back on his loss to Johnson and went back to work to better himself for the rematch.
“I suffered the first knockout defeat of my career. This had never happened to me. But as I’ve been in this sport for a long time, I knew it could happen to me someday. I was very upset with this defeat, but despite everything, I am aware that I did my best,” Moraes told ONE.
“After the defeat, I did what I always do, regardless of whether I won or lost the fight. I took time for myself to recover, to absorb everything that happened in the fight, and take some lessons. Then I went back to the academy to fix some mistakes, analyze some details of my game, and start all over again.”
But the Brazilian is looking beyond his title rematch with “Mighty Mouse.” Moraes does not have specific opponents in mind just yet, but he wants to stay active throughout the year. If he reclaims the gold, he wants to face the biggest and baddest challengers there are to offer.
And in the second half of the year, “Mikinho” will be looking for a possible super-fight to further grow his star power around the world.
“The perfect schedule would be one with a lot of work, a lot of health, a lot of battles, and a lot of travel so that our work is even more recognized in the four corners of the world. Also, to recover the ONE Championship Title and have a super-fight in the second half of the year. And, who knows, be part of the first ONE Championship card in Brazil.”
To get to those lofty goals in 2023, Moraes will need to have a big showing in the epic trilogy matchup. As ONE comes to the U.S. for the first time for a live event, Moraes is happy to headline opposite his rival and start a new chapter in the story of mixed martial arts.
ONE on Prime Video 10 takes place at the 1stBank Center on Friday, May 5. Fans looking to attend can sign-up herefor priority access to tickets.
