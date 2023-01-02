Adriano Moraes Honored To Headline ONE's U.S. Debut Against Demetrious Johnson
“I was very happy with this news that the ONE Championship will be holding its first event in the United States. And I’m also very happy because I’m going to fight for the first time in the United States,” Moraes told ONE.
“I really like a quote by Demetrious Johnson where he said, ‘The greatest fighters have always fought on both sides of the world.’ I’ve fought in Brazil, I’ve fought in Asia, and now it’s time to fight in the United States.”
Moraes and Johnson are even in their series right down to the highlight-reel knockouts. The first meeting went to Moraes, and Johnson ended the second bout. Now they are scheduled to meet one more time with the stakes as high as they’ve ever been.
But one thing for Moraes is his ability to bounce back after losing the gold. He has done it multiple times before, and he has always reclaimed the title. He is able to take the losses and learn from them, return better than ever, and stand atop the mountain again.
“It was a big loss for my career. I learned a lot from that defeat. Especially because sharing the cage with one of the best fighters in the world is always a great learning experience. I always like to say that we earn a lot and learn a lot,” said Moraes.
“So, my biggest lesson is that no matter how much we get beaten up inside the cage, life will definitely hit harder. So, we always have to be prepared.”
Johnson’s status in the world of martial arts is unparalleled. Having the opportunity to face him even once was a thrill for Moraes, but making it a memorable trilogy is something he does not take for granted. The Brazilian star cherishes the moment and is ready for one more installment against the greatest to ever compete in the sport.
“Making this trilogy means a lot to me. It’s an honor for me to be able to make history in MMA facing an athlete like Demetrious Johnson – an athlete I never imagined I would face, and now I’m going to fight him for the third time,” said “Mikinho.”
But ONE on Prime Video 10 is about more than just the main event. Moraes understands the importance of the moment for ONE and its athletes. And he champions the push forward to continue delivering bigger opportunities for martial artists around the world.
“Undoubtedly, it is a very important moment for the company. The company has always dreamed of holding an event on the other side of the world and closing major partnerships. I believe this moment has arrived,” said Moraes.
“It’s a dream that will come true, and it will give fighters many opportunities.”
Fans interested in priority access for tickets for ONE’s U.S. debut on May 5 can sign-up here.
FLYING KNEE KNOCKOUT 🤯 Demetrious Johnson's REVENGE on Adriano MoraesMMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson avenged his knockout loss to Adriano Moraes and claimed the flyweight belt with an INSANE flying knee KO in their heated World Ti...
- ONE Championship: Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes Preview ›
- ONE Championship To Make U.S. Debut On May 5 In Colorado ›
- John Lineker Excited For ONE Championship's U.S. Debut 'Great News For All Of Us Fighters' ›