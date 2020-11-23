Modifying Sport Grappling to Make it Street Effective

Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Burton Richardson
cdn.shopify.com

By world-renowned martial artist and author Burton Richardson

I love jiu-jitsu. I also love functional, real world self-defense. Not the artistic kind where one guy holds his arm out while the other goes through his routine. I'm talking real self-defense practiced in a way that looks like MMA training or world-class sport jiu-jitsu preparation. But on the street, there are guns, knives, head butts, groin strikes, eye gouges, and biting. That's the environment that BJJ For The Street prepares you for.

We all know that tournament jiu-jitsu training does not sufficiently prepare us for the environment of an MMA fight. There are many dangerous elements that must be addressed. But people often think that sport jiu-jitsu training does prepare us for the absolutely no rules environment of a violent street assault.

Extreme self defense has many more variables than a cage fight because there are no restrictions at all. I'm not talking about honor matches at the beach. I mean the vicious, no regard for human life attacks.

What's the most dangerous technique you must look for if you end up on the ground in the street? A triangle choke? Rear naked choke? A head butt? No. It's when the aggressor pulls a gun or knife. That is the most dangerous scenario, so we have to train to deal with weapons FIRST. Make sense?

Jiu Jitsu blackdiamondbjj.com

Here's the great news. If you already train in jiu-jitsu you have a huge head start. You will just need to understand how to modify your jiu-jitsu to account for weapons, eye attacks, groin grabs, and bites.

If you've never trained jiu-jitsu, but have trained self-defense arts, you also have a big head start as dealing with the street scenarios are very familiar to you.

The BJJ For The Street book is a comprehensive approach to the real world dangers that exist on the street. I hope you never have to use these methods, but if you end up in an extreme situation, make sure you are trained For The Street!

www.jkdunlimited.com

BJJ For the Streets


Get a copy of the bock today!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

The Top 5 Holiday Gift Ideas from Black Belt Magazine

essential gear
Martial Arts Gifts
www.martialtribes.com

If there's a martial artist in your life who's hard to shop for, look no further than this list of the best holiday gifts from the world's leading magazine of martial arts.

The holidays are right around the corner and there's no better time to shop for the ninjas in your family! Black Belt Magazine doesn't just provide the history and current events of the martial arts world, we can equip you with all the best products too. From beautiful belt displays, to stylish gloves, to collector's edition books, keep reading to check out this list of the top five gifts to kick under the tree this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Kids in Martial Arts: Raise ’Em Right!

MMA
Kids in Martial Arts: Raise ’Em Right!

Willie Johnson is a pioneer in the American martial arts.

Raised on the East Coast, he trained under Dennis Brown, Tayari Casel, Tony Lin and other Chinese martial arts authorities. Johnson then made a name for himself on the tournament circuit, taking top honors at the U.S. Open, WAKO World Championships, Battle of Atlanta, PKA National Karate Championships and other events. In 1985 he became the second American to be certified by the Beijing Physical Culture Institute. In 2000 he was Black Belt's Kung Fu Artist of the Year. Nowadays, Johnson spends most of his time making sure our industry tailors its offerings to the needs of the next generation. That was the topic of his recent conversation with Black Belt, which yielded the following comments.

Keep Reading Show less

Positional Setup

techniques
Positional Setup

Win More Fights by Recognizing What Your Opponent Will Do Next — Let "Super" Dan Anderson Show You the Way!

How many times have you entered the ring at a martial arts competition and faced your opponent — and had no idea what he or she was about to throw at you? If you're like most martial artists, you probably haven't seen this particular opponent fight before. And because of the fleeting nature of most kumite matches, you probably won't have time to "feel out" the person.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter