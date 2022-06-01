Singapore National Silat Coach Dies in Crash
June 01 | 2022
Facebook/sgsilat
Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon, a coach of the Singapore national silat team, died Saturday in a car accident in Bali. The news comes just a week after Romadhon helped lead the Singaporean contingent to their best ever results at the Southeast Asian Games where they took home four gold medals from the biennial competition that serves as the biggest event in the silat world.
Romadhon had been a coach of the tarung (sparring) squad with the Singapore team for eight years and his athletes were quick to take to social media to remember their coach, many crediting him for their recent success. Romadhon, himself, won a bronze medal competing in sparring for Indonesia at the 2011 SEA Games. Variously reported as 33 or 34 years old, Romadhon was on vacation with his family in Bali at the time of the accident. His wife also reportedly suffered head injuries while their children sustained minor injuries in the crash.
