Nasty Beasts and other Fighting Words

mixed martial arts
MMA Words
The antiquated saying and those who parroted it never saw it coming. You know the saying: "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me." Clearly that came into usage before social media and its originators could not have anticipated the word-fists of men like Conor McGregor or Muhammad Ali. If the thought of Mike Tyson saying to you he wants eat your soul doesn't illicit some reaction, one may need to take the Psychopath test. And we haven't even started with the actual fighting-related words!

Martial Arts in general and combat sports specifically have proven since inception that words are indeed part of the intrigue. In most cases they are less important than the impact of knuckles and shinbones, but there is agreement they matter. Further, there are practically entire lexicons and glossaries associated with fighting that effectively become in some cases languages in themselves. Recently, it was said from the UFC broadcast booth someone was nasty and another commonly used term, beast. In what world can one be called either of these or both and it be considered a compliment? Pace, center line, hips, cardio, hammer fist, question mark kick, Peruvian necktie, twister - Words are weird.

Digging even deeper are the words that form specific dialects within a given sport e.g. name of techniques that exist in two sports and are named differently respectively in them. Even gyms can have their own brogues. For fun, go watch those early MMA fights in UFC or Pride and watch the broadcasters fumble for names of moves being executed. No doubt part of the fun of becoming a participant in or fan of unarmed combat sports is learning the code that makes you an insider. That first time you see an inverted heel hook and can distinguish it from a normal one (what is normal about a heel hook?) or know what "arm in" means and know what to call it – bellissimo! Or knowing the difference between a D'arce vs. Anaconda. These are the things that tickle the fancy (speaking of weird words). Almost every culture and environment has its vernacular and idioms. There are things no doubt in your sphere that heard outside of it might seem odd. It can help if someone in the know is ready to guide those guests coming into the fold. You definitely want to be the first person to tell someone, "That move is called the Anaconda" and not be watching Jack Black playing a luchador. Sticks and Stones and Heel Hooks can indeed break your bones, but fighting words can make it interesting!

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Virtual Fight Tour VIII: Ballou Wins Grudge Match, Dumlao Domination

sport karate
Virtual Fight Tour VIII: Ballou Wins Grudge Match, Dumlao Domination

Virtual Fight Tour's eighth event featured notable broadcast enhancements like instant replay and, of course, high-level point fighting action. Aside from an excellent evening of fights, Rashad Eugene delivered an intense double bo performance and exciting announcements were made for VFT IX coming up June 26th. In that event, the heavyweight and lightweight champions of the Black Belt Magazine Rankings will be in action as Richard Avery Plowden and Bailey Murphy will both enter the cage. Tyreeke Saint of Top Ten Team USA will also be in action, and a highly-anticipated matchup between electric juniors Tyson Wray and Jason Letona has been booked.

As for Saturday night's event, Peyton Fender represented central Florida well, Dumlao's Academy of Martial arts had an outstanding showing between Jamal Albini's victory and a team fighting win, and Brandon Ballou came out on top of a new rivalry with Brayan Rodriguez. Keep reading to find out how it all went down.

If Your Prisoner says, "I Can't Breathe!"

self-defense
Prisoner
Do you carry a pair of handcuffs with you everywhere you go like the police do? Most martial artists don't.

How then are you going to restrain a violent person or a criminal, whether you're the victim or just helping someone out, until the police arrive? This is a post-conflict situation you must consider, especially in the wake of the arrest and death of George Floyd in 2020 that sparked anti-police riots across the world.

If you must hold somebody down, you probably won't give up your own belt or shoelaces to create an improvised restraining device, especially if the suspect is still struggling. Most likely you'll do what most people would do in the same circumstance, and that is to force the bad guy to the ground and hold him down. If there are others to help you control the suspect, it may end up in a big dog pile with everyone forcing the suspect down with their own weight. It's not just "a knee on the neck" that can get you into trouble.

If the suspect screams out, "Get off me, I can't breathe!" you may think it's just a trick. That's what most martial artists would think. However, whether it's a trick or not, or whether the prisoner complains or not, you must always think of the George Floyd incident and realize that within minutes of forcing someone facedown you could have a dead prisoner on your hands. Regardless of what crime the suspect may have committed, the police are going to charge you with manslaughter, even though you may have been the victim initially or you were just a Good Samaritan helping someone else in trying to keep the bad guy from escaping.

The situation I just described to you, which is all too common, is the phenomenon known as positional asphyxiation or more correctly restraint positional asphyxiation. Such deaths are usually caused by people who are not properly trained in submission holds and arrest & control techniques, but as you are now aware, even by professionals who should know better.
