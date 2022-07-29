Athletic Commissions Approve MMA Rule Changes

Shutterstock
The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) which oversees mixed martial arts and boxing across the United States and Canada, wrapped up their annual conference in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Wednesday passing two rule changes that will effect the sport of MMA. It was decided that in the event of an eye poke the injured fighter will be guaranteed 5 minutes to recover just as with a groin strike. Previously, there was no minimum amount of time given for fighters to recover from an eye poke and the fight could be restarted at the referee's discretion.
The ABC also passed a rule allowing for the use of neoprene sleeves that cover the ankle or knee as long as they do not contain padding, velcro, plastic, metal, ties, or other materials which might create an unfair advantage or be unsafe. Up until now, neoprene sleeves were allowed at the discretion of each individual athletic commission but going forward they'll be universally accepted. The new rule changes will likely be in effect for UFC 277 this Saturday.
