LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

MMA Opinion: Is Sport Spectacle or is Spectacle Sport

mma opinion
Jake Paul
a57.foxnews.com / FOX News

No beating around any bushes here. This is sparked by the Jake Paul phenomenon sweeping the nation. Probably good to just come out and say that at the outset. But circus and silliness aside, it does beg the question: What part of combat sports is supposed to be spectacle and what part is supposed to be sport? Is there even a mechanism to calculate such things? Is this an either/or proposition or is it supposed to be both/and? It may be there is no internal ethical dilemma in most viewers or fans, but without doubt – if the discussions leading up to these events in recent history are indicative – there is at least some question in the moral consciousness of fight fans when they come around.

The boring and less poetic understanding of the term ‘muse’ is to simply think. Of course when it is romanticized about and used in artistic or creative contexts, the muse is that ember of inspiration that cultivates the passions of... blah, blah, blah. This is about fighting, so we can set that contextual usage aside for now. Muse = think. So, it is no surprise to learn that to amuse is to cause a lack of thinking. Amusement is quite literally the putting off of thinking in favor of – dare we say – feeling. With this framework, it can certainly be seen that some element of our favorite things related to combat sports simply must be considered spectacle. Our passions as fight fans are almost never merely inflamed by the punches and kicks or the nuts and bolts of fighting.

So, even for the most ardent purist, it is undeniable that spectacle plays a part in our love of the fighting arts and the sports that include them. If you are a real fan of baseball, you are likely able to see between the ‘long ball’ and the exciting plays at the plate that there is nuance and science to the game. The deeper you go, the more you see. Pitch count, intentional walks, crowding the plate, etc. All things that have zero excitement to them. None of those things will ever make the highlight reel on the evening sports news recaps. Likewise, in fighting and MMA in particular, it is not likely that Jim Miller is making the promotional packages or SportsCenter coverage. Need proof? Miller holds the UFC number-of-fights record with 38. No coverage. Because it has no spectacle? Hard to think otherwise.

It is an uphill climb trying to dutifully complain against spectacle and lobby for honor, respect, and meritocratic import in combat sports when entertainment is built into it. Does this mean if we can’t beat them, we have to join them? Is the genuine fan of fighters and their craft supposed to be alright with events involving sideshows, concerts, and one-off events with no competitive import? Is there not some balance we can strike between entertainment and competition? These are the questions that hit the ethical part of the psyche... the part where we may not in fact be amused. Maybe we can cling to the ever-present buzzword ‘organic’ and try to have our spectacle develop from a place of reality. Maybe we can stay on the sales staff at Honor Fighters and Fighting, Inc. At the very least, we can do a little self-examination if we find our favorite moments in sport involve fake robots, dancing, pyrotechnics, etc. and ask what we are watching for just before we complain – or write – about it.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Martial Arts – Muscle Inflammation as a Frequent Occurrence

fitness
Tim Kennedy Fitness
blackbeltmag.com / Tim Kennedy
Muscle inflammation is a natural immunological reaction of the organism which happens if we expose the body to a physical activity that is more intense than what it is used to. During this action, the muscle goes through a certain amount of stress and the level of acidity increases. Muscular microdamages occur during this physiological process and the body activates its defense mechanism in order to repair those damages. The inflammation usually happens 24-48 hours after training. It is manifested via feelings of pain, tightness and stiffness of the muscle.
Keep Reading Show less

Shoulder as Weapon: Slams, Butts and Grinds

workout
Shoulder as Weapon: Slams, Butts and Grinds

In the past, those who engaged in American Frontier Rough and Tumble, scufflin’, illegal boxing, boom battle or any of the various and sundry endeavors that involved an all-in melee format that was truly no-holds-barred and no-strikes-off-the-table were intimately familiar with the concept of using the entire body as a weapon. Let’s focus on one of those weapons: the shoulder, a tool that’s often overlooked by modern martial artists.

Because of obvious range restrictions, the shoulder is part of your closed-quarters arsenal. (In deference to the origin of the term, I call it “closed quarters” in the piratical naval-melee sense. I prefer not to use the modern evolution of “close quarters.” Yeah, I’m that guy, a stickler for details.)There are three broad ways to use the shoulder in closed quarters: slams, butts and grinds. There are just two attack paths: inward and upward. First, let’s examine a drill that will enable you to find your power with your shoulder, after which we’ll traipse into specifics.

Keep Reading Show less

Lewis Sets KO Record at UFC Fight Night

ufc
Lewis UFC Win
cdn.vox-cdn.com / Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Derrick Lewis returned to the Octagon Saturday in Las Vegas to do what he's now done more often than anyone in history, knock out his opponent, this time stopping heavyweight Chris Daukaus with a series of brutal right hands in the first round of the UFC Fight Night 199 main event.
Keep Reading Show less