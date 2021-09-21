MMA Opinion: Which Way to the Gun Show?

Gun show bicep
How about we start with a bit of levity? Any dad worth his salt has embarrassed his children by flexing those dad biceps – maybe even adding the eye-roll-inducing pointer finger – and asking, "Which way to the gun show?" The implication of course being that his guns (biceps) belong there. Okay, with that out of the way, how do we all feel about gun rights, firearms, mass shootings, and the Second Amendment in the United States Constitution? Now you see why the levity to begin with. Few things divide people in the U.S.A. and induce bristling like the subject of firearms and the political issues relating to them.

Enter one of the godfathers (pun sort of intended) of Mixed Martial Arts: Royce Gracie. There is zero question where this legend of unarmed combat stands on the controversial issues relating to being armed. In an interview with Shooting Illustrated (see where this is going?) in 2019, he answered pointed questions pretty pointedly. For example, when asked, "What makes someone who is so skilled in unarmed self- defense feel the need to own firearms?"; part of his answer was, "Attackers aren't going to make it a fair fight. They launch surprise assaults; they try to take you out to get to your family or your property. It's not the octagon. There's no referee. And if he pulls a weapon, he's not just trying to fight me—he's trying to kill me. At that point, you'd be crazy to try to go hand to hand. I have a gun to defend myself if the situation escalates like that." Very clear where he stands and why.

It is a matter of course that fighting is fighting. Meaning, unarmed combat is - well - combat. All martial arts that have traditional histories – whether or not those traditions are retained in their current iterations – will likely have lineage in actual real-world needs for survival against combatants and/or threats. Even more, it is probably the case that a good majority of interest in martial arts in general – in history and the present - started with some sort of desire to be able to protect oneself. Protection or defense, not against athletes in a sport, but against threats in life-and-death situations. So, where does this leave the modern trying to figure out where they might stand on the subject of firearms and what their place is – if any - in the martial arts ethos?

Gracie makes the point that weapons have always been associated with martial arts. A fact that is undeniable. The evolution of martial arts and even more specifically Mixed Martial Arts has indeed muddied the water in that combat talk has become mainstream and not something that is just thought of by warriors anymore. Where are we to stand? When we hear cries for gun control after terrible tragedies. Or when we hear politically-charged Charlton Heston impersonators saying guns will have to be pried from their cold dead hands. Is there a meaningful way to engage in the discussion without instigating unneeded hostility? After all, isn't hostility the thing trying to be alleviated in all of this? Gracie is candid that he can handle a single unarmed opponent – and boy, did he prove that a lot. But he insists that firearms are not only another valid sport (albeit for a small group to excel at) – ironic considering MMA's history of being seen as nothing but brutality – but it is also in line with marital arts thinking.

One last serious moment in this very serious topic. The Gracie family had some of its early beginnings putting traditional martial arts to the test. Not for humiliation. Do some homework there and you will see so often the grandfathers of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu showing great respect when victorious in these inter-method competitions. In its purest efforts, the question was what is most effective in a real fight? The fact that nearly all genuine arts that train self-defense usually train some sort of technique to respond to the threat of someone with a firearm is probably tacit agreement that what would win most fights is a gun. Not too much Shuriken defense taught these days. Political kindling aside, that is worth some mental energy – regardless of what one might think of Gracie's philosophy. Guns and martial arts can be sport, but they are not always a game. Maybe we can try that levity thing again – the air is thick right about now. Should this article have had a trigger warning? (Insert crickets here and there will be a complaint box at the gun show).

