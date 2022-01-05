LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

3 Huge ONE VS UFC Dream Matchups We'd Like To See

mma
Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship
Mixed martial arts fans still clamor for a cross-promotional event, and there are plenty of reasons to keep hoping that it will happen one day. With the Ultimate Fighting Championship and ONE Championship, two martial arts behemoths with an abundant amount of talent, there are several matchups we would love to see take place.

History would be made. What fan would not love to see the best of the best collide in one epic event that would showcase talent from every nook and cranny around the globe?

There are endless exciting bouts that could be made, but some stand out above the rest.

These are three dream matchups we would love to see on a blockbuster event between the two companies.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Stamp Fairtex

Former UFC Strawweight World Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is known for her pinpoint striking, but what would that look like against former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex?

Jedrzejczyk had a lot of success in Muay Thai and would enjoy a reach advantage, but she was not peerless. In 2011, she lost to Ekaterina Vandaryeva, a current ONE Super Series competitor, by decision.

Stamp is one of the best pure strikers on the planet and could be the best in mixed martial arts.

As the Polish phenom loves a pure striking battle, it would be likely that a matchup against Stamp would put both world-class strikers in an engaging Muay Thai war with four-ounce gloves. A style that the Thai superstar is used to under the ONE ruleset. And should the action hit the ground, Stamp has shown more aggressiveness in improving her submission game, which helped her to win the 2021 ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.

There may not be a more interesting crossover contest for the women than this battle.

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Urijah Faber

While some may focus solely on Champion vs. Champion matchups and the like, others may look for storylines. And that’s what Bibiano Fernandes vs. Urijah Faber would be about.

The two originally met in 2006, a meeting that Faber won by first-round TKO. At the time, Faber was an established mixed martial artist with a 15-1 record. For Bibiano, it was his second professional bout.

All these years later, they are still competing at the top of their game. Fernandes is the reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion.

Neither man has competed since 2019, so they would be well-rested for the second chapter 15 years later. Faber would be able to prove he is still one of the best if he could defeat a World Champion, and Fernandes would have the chance to erase an early loss on his resume.

Glover Teixeira vs. Reinier De Ridder

But there is one Champion vs. Champion matchup that would be a must. UFC and ONE Light Heavyweight World Champions Glover Teixeira and Reinier De Ridder need to meet.

There should be a way to make this bout happen because everything about it makes sense. The old guard vs. the new era. The craft veteran vs. the undefeated phenom. It’s a story that writes itself.

Teixeira’s upset victory was a beautiful story in 2020, but De Ridder’s performances have been dominant since stepping onto the global stage. He feels as if he is the best light heavyweight in the world, and he has every reason to believe that. His case is solid. This matchup answers that question.

Pitting the 6’4” Dutchman against the Brazilian great would be an outstanding contest and bring ultimate bragging rights to the victor. This is the one, above all others, that we would love to see in 2022.

Stamp Fairtex's CRAZIEST HIGHLIGHTS 😱🥊

Before former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex takes on Indian superstar Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: W...

Urijah Faber’s best UFC fights | ESPN MMA

Before Urijah Faber returns to the Octagon after most than 2.5 years away, look back at highlights of the biggest wins from “The California Kid” in the UFC.✔...

The HISTORIC Rise Of Reinier de Ridder 🏆

We take a special look back at two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder's rapid rise to the top, featuring "The Dutch Knight's" heated rivalry with ...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less