China Seeks Greater Regulation of MMA

mixed martial arts
China MMA
adisportsblog.files.wordpress.com

The Chinese Wushu Association, which oversees martial arts in China, issued a call Friday for Wushu practitioners to avoid unregulated free fighting events and to not represent their arts in such competitions. The announcement came on the heels of a notice from China's main sports governing body, the General Administration of Sport, calling for greater regulation to improve the safety of MMA and other professional combat sports.

In recent years such events have become a hot button topic in China with the defeats of several traditional kung fu masters at the hands of kickboxers and mixed martial artists in various free fighting competitions.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix III Card Announced

mixed martial arts
John Lineker
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Expect fireworks when ONE Championship returns with ONE: Inside The Matrix III on Friday, November 13.

The bantamweight title picture will receive a bit of a shake-up when #5-ranked contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker tries to make his statement to be next up for ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes against top-ranked contender Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon.

Lineker made an impactful debut in 2019 and instantly jumped into the mix in the division. Belingon continued his rivalry with Fernandes but came up just short. However, a win over Lineker would solidify his status in the division.

Heavy hands are sure to be thrown in the main event.

But the action keeps going throughout the card.

Keep Reading Show less

2021 Irish Open Canceled due to Government COVID-19 Restrictions

sport karate
Irish Open 2021
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net

The Irish Open, one of the world's largest open martial arts tournaments, has canceled their 2021 event.

The Irish Open was one of the last martial arts tournaments to take place in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement or cancellation of numerous events around the world. The event, renowned for its prestigious open weight point fighting title, typically takes place in March at the Citywest Hotel just outside of Dublin. The Irish government recently extended their COVID-19 regulations that directly impact the Citywest Hotel until June 2021, making the event impossible at its usual time. The size of the event would have made it very difficult to execute, even if these restrictions had not been mandated by the government. The organizing staff of the event announced that the Citywest Hotel is offering full refunds for anyone who already booked their hotel stay, as well as offering the same rates for 2022 bookings. The Irish Open promoters are confident that the event will return in 2022 "stronger, bigger, and better".

From Your Site Articles

Leduc Wins As Burmese Boxing Debuts in U.S.

news
Dave Leduc Lethwei
www.backsportspage.com

Saturday night saw the first ever significant lethwei, or Burmese bareknuckle boxing, match contested in the United States as world champion Dave Leduc of Canada defeated rival Cyrus Washington by verbal surrender in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The two had previously fought to a draw in Myanmar under traditional lethwei rules where no decisions are rendered and bouts can only be won by knockout.

The sport is contested bareknuckle with only hand wraps used and knees, elbows and headbutts all allowed. Leduc announced via Twitter he believes he broke his right hand during the fight.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter