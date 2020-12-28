Adesanya Wins Big at World MMA Awards

mixed martial arts
Israel Adesanya
Recipients of the World MMA Awards were named Saturday night. Based on online fan voting conducted by Fighters Only magazine for the period between January 2019 and July 2020, the big winner of the night was Israel Adesanya who took home the fighter of the year award and the international fighter of the year award. Jorge Masvidal also showed well winning the breakthrough fighter of the year award and the knockout of the year for his flying knee KO of Ben Askren. Askren also came out on the wrong end of the submission of the year against Demian Maia.

Among the many other categories, winners included female fighter of the year, Amanda Nunes, Stipe Miocic's comeback of the year in stopping Daniel Cormier in their second fight, Alexander Volkanovski earning upset of the year in his first fight against Max Holloway, and the fight of the year, Weili Zhang's split decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

mixed martial arts
Jamal Yusupov
ONE Championship closed their 2020 campaign with ONE: Collision Course II, a previously recorded event, from Singapore on December 25.

Featherweight Muay Thai contenders Jamal "Kherow" Yusupov and Samy "AK47" Sana headlined the action in a three-round thriller. It was an excellent display of talent and an appropriate way to close the year.

Take a peek at how all of the action went down from ONE: Collision Course II.

martial arts schools
As I write this column, I reflect on the past year: where we started, where we came from and where we are now. For most of us, the year began second to none. Business was booming, and the future looked bright. Then the world stopped turning. In March, we witnessed the fragility of the world's economy, not to mention life itself, as the pandemic took hold and forced a shutdown the likes of which we have never seen.
martial arts schools
I am an outdoor enthusiast. Hiking, biking, climbing, training — it doesn't matter. If it takes place outside, I love it. Some time ago, I went on an intense mountain-bike ride with two friends. We picked a challenging course near Forest Hill, California. I do a decent bit of cycling on the road, but it had been years since I pushed myself on a mountain bike on a hard trail.
