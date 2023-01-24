Mikey Musumeci Recounts Latest Win, Wants Moraes Match In Brazil
That is because Musumeci exudes the martial arts spirit. "Darth Rigatoni" wants to win and get a submission finish, but he does not want to injure his opponents. However, he had no other choice at ONE Fight Night 6.
After locking in his modified heel hook called the "Mikey Lock," Musumeci felt Bayanduuren's leg pop repeatedly. But the Mongolian warrior never tapped.
"I'm kind of nauseous right now. I'm really sick to my stomach. I never thought someone's leg would explode like that in a match. I've been training for 22 years, I never broke someone's leg that much. I've broken a lot of legs, but that leg exploded. I didn't know what to do, and it's just disgusting and gross. I really wish he tapped. The result didn't change, and now he's in the hospital. So I don't know. But what a warrior he is for showing his will," said Musumeci.
The New Jersey native was disappointed with the ramifications of the submission. Musumeci spoke after the event on the importance of tapping out and walking away without a debilitating injury. It all speaks to where his heart truly lies. Musumeci wants to be the best he can be, but he retains the respect and admiration for his opponents.
"When I compete, I don't want to hurt anyone. I want them to train tomorrow. You know, I don't want to hurt my opponent at all. So I really didn't like being put in that position where I had to break his leg. I'm like nauseous right now from doing it. I'm a really gentle training partner. I don't hurt anyone I roll with. So it definitely pulled out a part of me that I didn't like. It's just stupid. I just thought it was a waste of him doing that to his leg," said the American.
Musumeci said he would go for a choke sooner if he could do it all over again. "Darth Rigatoni" has been vocal about getting tunnel vision when he has a submission locked in and waiting too long to transition into another submission. But it is difficult to abandon a submission that is wreaking havoc on his opponent's knee.
After the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship defense, Musumeci is looking for big grappling contests in the near future. He has repeatedly and respectfully called out Demetrious Johnson. But he is also eyeing a future date with former titleholder and jiu-jitsu ace Adriano Moraes.
"I also would like to fight Adriano Moraes on the Brazil card for ONE. I know ONE's going to have their Brazil event. I know he's down the road from me. So it'd be awesome if we could go in the Circle for ONE's first event in Brazil," said Musumeci.
"He's a black belt in jiu-jitsu also, and he actually requested to have a match with me multiple times. So I think we should just do it in Brazil. ONE is going to have their first card in Brazil this year, and I'm fluent in Portuguese, and I have a lot of Brazilian followers also. So it would be great for the Brazilian crowd."
Legs are NOT Supposed to Bend That Way 😱 Mikey Musumeci vs. Gantumur BayanduurenCheck out the insane duel between flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci and Combat Sambo World Champion Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night ...
- Cleber Sousa Readies For 'Pinnacle' Of His Career At ONE on Prime Video 2 ›
- Mikey Musumeci vs. Sayan Khertek To Co-Main Event ONE on Prime Video 6 ›
- Mikey Musumeci Explains Innovating New Submission Techniques ›