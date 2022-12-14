Mikey Musumeci vs. Sayan Khertek To Co-Main Event ONE on Prime Video 6
In a recent Instagram video, Musumeci called out sambo’s top stars based off comments made by Khabib Nurmagomedov. On January 13, in U.S. primetime and free on Prime Video to U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers, he will get his chance against a multiple-time Sambo World Champion.
“There’s a funny quote from Khabib saying, ‘If sambo was easy, it would be called jiu-jitsu.’ So let’s have the sambo guys compete with the jiu-jitsu people. Let me fight the top World Champion of my weight class in sambo, and let’s see which is superior in the submission grappling format,” said Musumeci.
There have been three sambo vs. BJJ matchups thus far inside the Circle, and the jiu-jitsu representative has come away with the victory each time. Musumeci is hoping to further showcase the dominance of BJJ against Khertek.
The 35-year-old is coming off his second Sambo World Championship in 2022. The chance to take out one of jiu-jitsu’s brightest stars and capture a ONE World Championship in his promotional debut will be a massive opportunity for the Russian athlete.
The submission grappling contest will help headline the action from the Impact Arena in Bangkok.
ONE on Prime Video 6: Superbon vs. Allazov airs live and free to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Friday, January 13. The action begins on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
