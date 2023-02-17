Mikey Musumeci Added To ONE Championship's U.S. Debut On May 5
“Darth Rigatoni” is widely considered one of the world’s best pound-for-pound grapplers, and he has shown why since arriving in ONE. The American is a perfect 3-0 on the global stage and recently defended his title against Bayanduuren Gantumur at ONE Fight Night 6.
Although he took the match by unanimous decision, Musumeci’s leg lock prowess was on full display when he attempted his “Mikey Lock” and heard his opponent’s leg pop repeatedly.
But Almarwai is coming to make a name for himself. The Atos BJJ star had an incredible 2022 that was capped off by winning the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship. Under the guidance of Andre Galvao, Almarwai has ascended to the top of the sport and is ready to showcase his skills worldwide in ONE.
The flyweight submission grappling title tilt is the third World Championship bout scheduled for ONE Fight Night 10. Previously announced, ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson defends against Adriano Moraes, and Edgar Tabares challenges ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
ONE Fight Night 10 takes place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which airs live and free on Prime Video to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada on May 5.
Legs are NOT Supposed to Bend That Way 😱 Mikey Musumeci vs. Gantumur BayanduurenCheck out the insane duel between flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci and Combat Sambo World Champion Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night ...
