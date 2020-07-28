Jackson Rudolph Podcast #29 - Mike Welch

Jackson Rudolph Podcast #29
Join Black Belt Hall of Famer Jackson Rudolph as he talks with World Champion and Diamond Nationals Diamond Ring Winner Mike Welch.

Mike Welch is coach of Team Infinity and their world class demo team. He is also on the leadership team of Infinity Martial Arts which has grow to nine locations including Infinity Martial Arts Oregon, Infinity Martial Arts-Evansville, Infinity Martial Arts - Downtown Madison, Infinity Martial Arts - McFarland, Infinity Martial Arts Middleton WI, Infinity Martial Arts Waunakee, Infinity Martial Arts - Sun Prairie, Infinity Martial Arts of Fitchburg/Verona, and Infinity Martial Arts - Cottage Grove, WI

