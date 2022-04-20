Mikey Musumeci Ready For ONE Debut Against Imanari On April 22
The New Jersey native is a multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion and will meet mixed martial arts submission legend Masakazu Imanari in a catchweight submission grappling match on the lead card.
Musumeci signed with the organization in March, adding to their growing stable of BJJ stars.
Imanari is one of the most decorated submission stylists in mixed martial arts history. The Japanese star holds 28 submission wins, but most impressively is how he got two moves named after him due to his innovation on the mat. The Imanari Roll and Imanari Choke have been coined in his honor.
But in a pure grappling match, Musumeci enters as the favorite.
In a recent video by ONE, Musumeci displayed some of his favorite submissions on the mat, including a straight foot lock that he used to win a World Championship in just 12 seconds. If he can replicate that performance against Imanari, Musumeci will establish his presence on the global stage in a jaw-dropping manner.
ONE’s submission grappling ruleset features just one 12-minute round. If no submission occurs in the round, the winner will be determined by the athlete with the most number of submission attempts during the duration of the match.
ONE’s commitment to all forms of martial arts is an exciting development and another reason they have set themselves apart from the field.
ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic airs live and free beginning at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com. The lead card can also be viewed on ONE’s official Facebook and YouTube pages. The main card will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.
Mikey Musumeci Breaks Down INSANE 12-Second Submission & MoreBefore his ONE debut on Friday against Masakazu Imanari, Mikey Musumeci shows some of his favorite submissions!How to watch: https://bit.ly/WatchONE156#ONE15...
- ONE Championship Adds New $50,000 Bonuses To Every Event ... ›
- ONE Championship: Top 5 MMA Bouts of 2020 - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Former UFC Fighters Struggle in ONE Championship - Black Belt ... ›