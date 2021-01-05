Ohio Governor Signs "Stand Your Ground" Legislation

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a "Stand your ground" bill on Monday after initially indicating he might veto it. The bill expands the use of deadly force in self defense situations by no longer requiring people to first try and retreat before employing such force in defense of themselves or another person when they are outside their home or vehicle.

Ohio now becomes the 36th state to enact such legislation. DeWine had previously indicated he might veto the bill if it did not include provisions that he said would make it more difficult for criminals to possess firearms. Though he did ultimately sign the legislation, DeWine expressed his disappointment by the lack of progress on gun law reform.

Imagine if non-English speaking, Chinese screenwriters, who never lived in America or studied American History, wrote their perception of how American hero Davy Crockett should act while fighting Aztecs in Arizona at the Battle of the Alamo, and the film was directed by a Korean and shot in Chinese. Then the source material was linked to a cartoon where Crockett's spiritual guide was a wise-ass eagle and an effeminate General Sam Houston rather than John Wayne's The Alamo (1960) or The Alamo (2004). The film's saving grace might be the famous American cast who knew Crockett's story and the fights were choreographed by someone familiar with the skills and weaponry of that time. Now imagine the film opens when both countries' leaders are at odds. In a highfalutin way, this is what happened to Niki Caro's directed Mulan.

"Be like water, my friend."

Admit it, reading that one phrase conjured up images of Bruce Lee moving with lethal power and accuracy. Water has long been a close friend of martial artists, itself having many characteristics that an experienced fighter desires: fluidity, adaptability, persistence, and the ability to crash hard or flow softly.

What Aqua Training Bag has done is take the liquid we typically associate with a martial arts master and use it to fill a thick vinyl teardrop-shaped bag, making a unique punching bag that absorbs impact better than most and gives uniform feedback wherever your strikes land.

Pro Point's third event will take place on January 30th, featuring a set match and an eight-man 170-179 lbs. tournament.

Due to a previous commitment, Pro Point 2 champion Jack Felton of Team All Stars is unavailable to take on Team Straight Up's Bailey Murphy, the Lightweight Point Fighting Champion of the Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings, at Pro Point 3. Instead, point fighting fans will get to enjoy an exciting matchup between strong contenders Jason Bourelly of Team KTOC and Ryan George of Team Dojo Elite - Power.

Listen to Grandmaster Ernie Reyes, Sr. share his internal insights on technology, personal training, figureheads, and the future of our performance art. He has inspired generations of leaders, coaches, and humanitarians to share their wisdom through the martial arts.

