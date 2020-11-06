Pro Point Signs Mike Conroy as Executive Director

Atop the bill was Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov defending his ONE Welterweight World Championship against James Nakashima. Helping to line the card were top contenders Timofey Nastyukhin, Pieter Buist, Yuya Wakamatsu, and Meng Bo.
<p><br/></p>
Main Event: Kiamrian Abbasov vs. James Nakashima<div id="38997" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a632284cb2a2560d3cdb06aede8013d1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1324719379926274053" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">WHAT A COMEBACK! Kiamrian Abbasov 🇰🇬 retains the ONE Welterweight World Title with a fourth-round knockout of James… https://t.co/Bex2VDcm3Y</div> — ONE Championship (@ONE Championship)<a href="https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/statuses/1324719379926274053">1604672686.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Abbasov Winner by TKO</p><p>Round 4 - 3:27</p><p>James Nakashima looked to be well on his way to keeping his record perfect and capturing the ONE Welterweight World Championship, but one strike changed the bout in favor of the defending champ. In the fourth round, Abbasov dug deep and connected on a high kick that sent Nakashima reeling as he tried to recover. But the Kyrgyz was relentless and chased him down for the finish and his first title defense.</p>
Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Pieter Buist<p>Nastyukhin Winner by UD</p><p>Timofey Nastyukhin may have punched his ticket to a ONE Lightweight World Championship shot with a unanimous decision victory over Pieter "The Archangel" Buist. The #4-ranked contender toppled the #3-ranked contender coming on the heels of Christian Lee's title defense over Iuri Lapicus last week.</p>
Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Kim Kyu Sung<div id="b09f6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a0a1fc893506dd878fde04589a18e0ea"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1324701775601967104" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Fourth-ranked flyweight Yuya Wakamatsu 🇯🇵 WALLOPS Kim Kyu Sung in Round 1! @Yuya0209C4 #InsideTheMatrix2 #WeAreONE… https://t.co/phmceATBEB</div> — ONE Championship (@ONE Championship)<a href="https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/statuses/1324701775601967104">1604668489.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Wakamatsu Winner by KO</p><p>Flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu also shined with a first-round KO, and rising flyweight hopeful Eko Roni Saputra was dominant in his bout as well. The flyweight ranks continue to deepen with elite talent from around the world.</p>
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Ramon Gonzales<p>Saptura Winner by Submission</p>
Meng Bo vs. Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol<div id="a7b6c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d9de083a38e2853efadb5def82e040b5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1324693764674256897" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Meng Bo 🇨🇳 STOPS Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol in less than 90 seconds! Has she punched her ticket to the ONE Atomw… https://t.co/cTwq6q5FnR</div> — ONE Championship (@ONE Championship)<a href="https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/statuses/1324693764674256897">1604666579.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Bo Winner by TKO</p><p>Atomweight contender Meng Bo positioned herself as the favorite for the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix with another huge knockout over Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol. The Chinese athlete continues to showcase her amazing power.</p>
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading
Show less