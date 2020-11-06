Pro Point Signs Mike Conroy as Executive Director

sport karate
Mike Conroy
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net

Pro Point, an innovative new point fighting promotion, has added legendary coach Mike Conroy to their executive team.

Mike Conroy is one of the most well-respected point fighting coaches in history because of his knowledge of the game, strategic prowess, and ability to identify and develop world champion-caliber talent. His name has been associated with numerous historic sport karate teams and he is currently the head coach of Team KTOC. Conroy was also head coach of the New York Clash in Chuck Norris's World Combat League and he actively coaches professional boxers and kickboxers. His addition to the Pro Point executive team rounds out an impressive group featuring Josh Horwege, Alex Reyes, Ernest "The Cat" Miller, and Tim League. With several exciting events on the horizon in late 2020 and early 2021, Pro Point is something that all sport karate fans should keep an eye on.

From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

Virtual Fight Tour IV: Five New Bouts Announced

sport karate
Jason Bourelly
www.kumiteclassic.com

The new pay-per-view point fighting promotion by Jessie Wray is gearing up for an action-packed fourth event.

If you tuned in for Virtual Fight Tour III, you know that the promotion has continued to bring sport karate fans world class talent and excellent match ups. The brand looks to stay hot with Virtual Fight Tour IV and the announcement of five new showdowns to compliment the highly-anticipated team fighting clash between Team All Stars and Top Ten Team USA on December 19th.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix II Recap

mixed martial arts
Kiamrian Abbasov
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Fans of finishes loved ONE: Inside The Matrix II on Friday, November 6. The five-bout card saw four of its bouts finished including three inside the first round.

Atop the bill was Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov defending his ONE Welterweight World Championship against James Nakashima. Helping to line the card were top contenders Timofey Nastyukhin, Pieter Buist, Yuya Wakamatsu, and Meng Bo.
Keep Reading Show less

Live Japanese Kata Seminar with Mason Stowell

live seminars
Mason Stowell

Mason Stowell is a kata competitor for Team USA and is one of the top 20 ranked athletes for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He holds multiple world championships for both traditional and extreme martial arts in several leagues. Join this seminar to learn some of his secrets to being a top kata performer.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter