Joe Rogan Says Demetrious Johnson Is the MMA GOAT

In the endless debate of who is truly the greatest of all time, Joe Rogan has cast his vote. The longtime commentator and martial arts expert believes that Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is the best the sport has ever seen.

"Mighty Mouse just destroyed people and destroyed people in a way where they looked overwhelmed and confused," said Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Like they couldn't touch him. His movement and his ability to mix the wrestling and the striking and the submissions together – flawlessly and seamlessly – was incredible."

That ability to blend his skills together is what has separated the current ONE Championship flyweight from his peers throughout his career. While other entrants into the debate have all-around skills, many had a proclivity for one particular portion of their game. Anderson Silva would be a chief example as primarily a striker.

Johnson, however, dominated his opponents in all facets and took the action where it needed to go while never showing a weakness.

That is what ultimately gave Johnson the edge over others who Rogan claimed were solid candidates.

Rogan mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov as someone who was a candidate for the distinction due to his dominance and almost never losing a round during his undefeated career.

However, the comedian and martial arts expert leans more toward the in-competition skills as opposed to pointing to rounds won or lost throughout a career. And Johnson showed his diversity with both knockout and submission finishes in championship performances.

It is nearly irrefutable that Johnson possesses the most sensational skillset from striking to wrestling to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Rogan used that as his basis for proclaiming him the greatest ever to do it.

You can listen to the full episode where Rogan discussed the GOAT debate on Episode #1696 on Spotify.

Demetrious Johnson Is NEXT-LEVEL 🤯

Feast your eyes on the BEST of mixed martial arts great Demetrious Johnson in ONE Championship, featuring "Mighty Mouse's" dominant victories of Japanese war...
