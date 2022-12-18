ONE Announces Latest Video Game Featuring Demetrious Johnson
The new runner game is called ‘Mighty Mouse Dash,’ and players assume the role of the flyweight king. Players attempt to collect all of the coins as Johnson runs through “Sin City,” but they must beware of the dangers. Johnson must jump over street buses, knock out street thugs, and shoot fireballs at the enemies.
If you can grab the mystery bag, “Mighty Mouse” takes flight!
The game is a great ending for 2022 for the ONE Flyweight World Champion. Johnson returned to the Circle and got his revenge over Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 with a highlight-reel knockout to take home the gold. Now in the year’s final days, he gets his own online video game.
It is a good sign for 2023, as Johnson already has a date set for a trilogy bout against Moraes. The two flyweight warriors will headline ONE’s first-ever event on U.S. soil. ONE will come to the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, for ONE on Prime Video 10.
Gamers can get ready for the return of “Mighty Mouse” with the new runner game and even take home some prizes if they are good enough.
Fans can play the game via Facebook Instant Games and join the Christmas tournament, where players can win exclusive ONE merchandise by finishing in the Top 100.
- Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar ›
- Top ONE Championship Stars Predict Moraes vs. Johnson II ›
- De Ridder Calls Out Buchecha, Ngalani, Mighty Mouse, and Rodtang ›