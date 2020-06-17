Michael Jai White on Discipline and Success

i.pinimg.com

"I think anything that I've accomplished can be attributed to the discipline I learned through martial arts."

That's an impressive statement coming from anyone. When it comes from someone with as many accomplishments as Michael Jai White, though, it is doubly powerful. White holds black belts in seven different martial arts styles, including Shotokan, taewkondo, Goju Rye, and wushu. He is one of the first Black actors to portray a mainstream comic book superhero in a major motion picture (Spawn, 1997). And, that's only one of his leading film roles!

In this interview with Black Belt Magazine, White discusses how martial arts have helped him succeed in all his endeavors. Watch the full interview below: \


Michael Jai White on Success, Discipline, Black Belt Magazine, Kyokushin Karate and Joe Lewis (2014) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Michael Jai White
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

https://www.madrills.com/products/jkd-for-black-belts-attack-strategies

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

The Brutal Origins of Pit Fighting

In 1986 John Hackleman opened a gym he named The Pit. That led to fighters who operated from this base being called pit fighters. The most renowned of those early pit fighters was Chuck Liddell, a martial artist who went on to become the UFC light-heavyweight champion.

Looking farther back in history, however, one comes across the term "pit fighting" in reference to a hard form of Hawaiian kempo — which at one time was known as kajukenbo, yet another hybrid martial art originating in Hawaii in the late 1940s. The name kajukenbo, of course, is formed from the first letters of the names of the arts that constitute it: karate, judo, jujitsu, kenpo and boxing. Not a bad mix at all!

Keep Reading Show less
ufc

Team AKA Announces Team Unite Merger

akakarate.com

American powerhouse Team AKA increases their international presence with acquisition of British Sport Karate team.

In a move that is the first of its kind, an American Sport Karate team has merged with another team across the Atlantic. Team AKA, coached by the legendary John Sharkey, has agreed to merge with Team Unite UK. The United Kingdom-based team has boosted their reputation over the past couple of years at the Irish Open under the leadership of captains Kady Robinson and Chloe Flower. Now, their pupils will compete under the umbrella of the world-renowned Team AKA.

Keep Reading Show less
sport karate

Jack-of-All-Trades in the Grappling World

Even though many combat sports now incorporate grappling, it's the rare martial artist who can navigate them all and put his skills to use regardless of the setting. But from judo to sambo and from mixed martial arts to no-gi grappling — and, most recently, Brazilian jiu-jitsu — Gokor Chivichyan has shown a unique aptitude for making his game work regardless of the rules.

His latest success, a division title at the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship, came after more than a decade away from competition. "To be honest, most of the reason I came out of retirement was to lose weight," said Chivichyan, 56. "It was good motivation to train harder, and I ended up dropping 25 pounds to make my division."

Prior to competing in 2019, Chivichyan had been out of the combat sports since 2008, when he jumped into a judo event on a lark and won his division. Before that, he'd been laid off for 10 years. That's a far cry from his youth when he competed twice a month.

Keep Reading Show less
mma
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter