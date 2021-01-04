Chandler Finally Slated for UFC Debut

Michael Chandler UFC
Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is finally scheduled to make his much anticipated UFC debut January 23 in Abu Dhabi announced UFC president Dana White. Chandler, 21-5, is set to face Dan Hooker, 20-9, in the co-main event of UFC 257 headlined by Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier.

Chandler signed with the company in September, after a ten year run with Bellator that saw him twice defeat former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson as well as scoring a win over future UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez back in 2011. He was originally tasked with being the alternate fighter in case of injury to one of the headliners for the October Khabib Nurmagomedov-Justin Gaethje lightweight title fight but never got to step into the cage.

What Happened to Disney's Mulan? (2019)

Mulan Live Action
Imagine if non-English speaking, Chinese screenwriters, who never lived in America or studied American History, wrote their perception of how American hero Davy Crockett should act while fighting Aztecs in Arizona at the Battle of the Alamo, and the film was directed by a Korean and shot in Chinese. Then the source material was linked to a cartoon where Crockett's spiritual guide was a wise-ass eagle and an effeminate General Sam Houston rather than John Wayne's The Alamo (1960) or The Alamo (2004). The film's saving grace might be the famous American cast who knew Crockett's story and the fights were choreographed by someone familiar with the skills and weaponry of that time. Now imagine the film opens when both countries' leaders are at odds. In a highfalutin way, this is what happened to Niki Caro's directed Mulan.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

Demetrious Johnson
Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

ONE Championship: Top 5 MMA Bouts of 2020

Best ONE Championship
Although 2020 was not what anybody expected, ONE Championship still came through with an incredible slate of martial arts bouts.

There was a little something for everybody in the year that was including new champions, breakout performances, and memorable battles. But which ones stand out from the pack?

Take a look at ONE Championship's five best mixed martial arts matches from 2020.

Enter the Dragon Producer Dies at 93

Paul Heller
Paul Heller, who served as executive producer on the Bruce Lee film "Enter the Dragon," passed away Monday at the age of 93. Heller, along with his partner Fred Weintraub, created the original 17 page story treatment for the film which would turn Lee into a worldwide star.

According to the biography "Bruce Lee: A Life," Heller said the story was originally inspired by the Terry and Pirates comic strips he read in his youth. He would hire screenwriter Michael Allin to turn the idea into a full blown movie script. After the success of "Enter the Dragon," Heller would return to the martial arts genre producing the blaxploitation karate film "Black Belt Jones" with Dragon co-star Jim Kelly. Among his other credits, Heller was executive producer for the 1990 Academy Award best film nominee "My Left Foot."

