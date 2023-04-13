+
Jiu-Jitsu World Champ Stripped of Title For Failed Drug Test

Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Mica Galvao
Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Mica Galvao has accepted a one-year suspension from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation and will be stripped of the world championship he won last year for a failed drug test.

At age 18, Galvao became the youngest black belt in history to capture an IBJJF world championship when he won the 76 kg division over Tye Ruotolo last June. But Galvao failed an in-competition drug test at the event conducted by USADA, who said he tested positive for clomiphene, a drug that raises testosterone levels. Galvao said his doctor had prescribed the drug as part of a medical treatment.

Galvao has continued to compete in non-IBJJF grappling events which do not drug test, including the ADCC World Championships, since his provisional suspension started on July 22, 2022. A number of other world-class jiu-jitsu competitors have also suffered recent suspensions by the IBJJF over failed tests for performance enhancing drugs, only fueling talk of a rampant PED culture at the top level of the sport.

Tye Ruotolo, who came in second to Galvao at last year's IBJJF World Championships, will now likely be awarded the gold medal from that event.

