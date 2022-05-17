LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Mexican Judoka Dies of Cardiac Arrest

news
David Gomez
newsbruit.com

David Gomez

David Alexander Gomez Flores, a judoka representing the University of Guadalajara, died of cardiac arrest while competing in the judo competition at the Mexican National Universiade on Saturday. A 24-year-old studying for a degree in organizational administration, Gomez Flores was competing in the finals of the 100+ kg category at the national university games in Ciudad Juarez when he complained of feeling dizzy to the referee and asked for a stoppage.

After sitting down, Gomez Flores attempted to continue the match but was unable to. He was administered CPR but it's being reported the on site ambulance was transporting another athlete and took 25 minutes to return and take Gomez Flores to the hospital where he passed away.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.