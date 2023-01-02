LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Russian Karate Tournament Reportedly Awarding Medals From NATO Ammunition

The online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda is reporting that a children's karate tournament in Russia will be awarding participants with medals allegedly made from expended NATO ammunition. Citing the Russian language news website Meduza and the Russian Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Moskva, they report participants in the All-Russian Kyokushinkai Festival will be given medals engraved with the letters V and Z, which are commonly being displayed by Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine.

The report also said the medals will be engraved with a statement that they were made by blacksmiths in the occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine and claiming they had been made from fragments of NATO shells which had been fired at Russian cities.

