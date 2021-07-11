BREAKING: McGregor Breaks Leg, Poirier Wins Via Doctor's Stoppage
In the first round's final moments of the highly-anticipated trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the bout came to an unsatisfying end as McGregor misstepped and suffered a severe lower leg injury. McGregor began the match with a series of leg kicks, but Poirier answered by eventually taking McGregor to the canvas. Poirier was almost the victim of a McGregor guillotine, until he escaped the submission attempt and went to work with ground and pound. The fighters returned to their feet with under 20 seconds remaining in the round, and the injury to McGregor's leg occurred as both fighters missed a punch attempt.
Both fighters disrespected each other in their post-fight interviews from the octagon. Although it appears that Poirier was arguably winning the fight after one round, it remains uncertain if this heated rivalry will ever truly be settled.