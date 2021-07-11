BREAKING: McGregor Breaks Leg, Poirier Wins Via Doctor's Stoppage

In the first round's final moments of the highly-anticipated trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the bout came to an unsatisfying end as McGregor misstepped and suffered a severe lower leg injury. McGregor began the match with a series of leg kicks, but Poirier answered by eventually taking McGregor to the canvas. Poirier was almost the victim of a McGregor guillotine, until he escaped the submission attempt and went to work with ground and pound. The fighters returned to their feet with under 20 seconds remaining in the round, and the injury to McGregor's leg occurred as both fighters missed a punch attempt.

Both fighters disrespected each other in their post-fight interviews from the octagon. Although it appears that Poirier was arguably winning the fight after one round, it remains uncertain if this heated rivalry will ever truly be settled.

Press Release: 1 Out of 100 Film by Willie Johnson

Official Release: Willie "The BAM" Johnson, the seven-time Karate and Kung-Fu world champion and two-time All-American champion is introducing a new film. The film, entitled 1 Out of 100 is written by Mr. Johnson.

This new film stars Mr. Johnson's sons Marshieh Johnson and Zarion Johnson. Other world champion black belt complete martial artists, kids, and teens are featured in the film. A dynamic cast of talent tells this impactful story.

Team Paul Mitchell Picks Up Young Star Haley Glass

Team Paul Mitchell is the longest-running sponsored team in sport karate with over 33 years of excellence. Following an outstanding performance at the U.S. Open last weekend, they have added a new name to their storied history by picking up Haley Glass. Glass, who trains at Florida Sport Martial Arts Academy under William Canonizado, had a dominant career as a junior before moving into the adult division this season. In her adult debut at the Battle of Atlanta, Glass won both the women's forms and weapons overall grand championships in an impressive introduction to the women's division. Then, at the U.S. Open, Glass secured both women's ISKA titles for forms and weapons. Team Paul Mitchell is proud to have a winner and consummate professional like Glass, who joins Sammy Smith to give the team the strongest women's forms roster in the sport.

