Math Coach Arrested for Choking Out Student

On Friday, a math coach at Brookside Elementary School in Norwalk, Conn. was arrested by Norwalk police for choking one of the fifth grade students unconscious with what's being described as "a martial arts choke hold."

Stefanie Sanabria, 50, of Danbury, Conn. allegedly demonstrated the hold on three students during a class causing one of the students to lose consciousness back on February 24. The Norwalk Public Schools reported the incident to the police who investigated and arrested Sanabria on counts of second degree strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and first degree reckless endangerment.

It's unclear if Sanabria had any formal martial arts training. A "Stefanie Sanabria" is listed as having taken second place at a 2018 grappling tournament in New Jersey, though it's unknown at this time if that is the same Stefanie Sanabria who was arrested Friday.

