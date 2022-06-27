Gamrot Squeaks Past Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night

In the latest in a growing list of recent controversial decisions, Mateusz Gamrot defeated Arman Tsarukyan in the lightweight main event of UFC on ESPN 38. Both men showed brilliant wrestling technique engaging in lightning back and forth scrambles throughout. Tsarukyan appeared to have the best of things on the feet landing a powerful mix of roundhouse kicks to the body and leg. On several occasions the sound of his roundhouse to the body could be heard across Las Vegas's UFC Apex arena smacking into Gamrot's ribs.
Gamrot started to find his wrestling offense in the second half of the five round bout, however, landing solid takedowns and getting behind Tsarukyan in each of the final three rounds. But except for briefly getting both hooks in and attempting a rear choke in the fourth, he failed to capitalize on any of them. In the end though, Gamrot's takedowns appeared to be enough to sway the judges as all three gave him the fight 48-47.
The co-main event saw unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov turn in an impressive performance submitting veteran Neil Magny with an arm-in guillotine choke in the second round.