Why Martial Artists Should Drink Matcha Smoothies

nutrition
Matcha Smoothie
Let's remember from the last matcha article, that matcha has got it all for a martial artist. It creates focus, energy, concentration, curbs the appetite for weigh-ins. But, best of all, matcha improves your health and enhances performance. These are just some of the great qualities of matcha. However, many people don't like to drink matcha tea. The matcha smoothie will help solve this problem so you can get the benefits that matcha has to offer.

Matcha is excellent to add to your smoothie. So, if you can't stomach it nor drink it daily, normally or regularly with hot water, and want the benefits of matcha, then the smoothie is your best option. Mixed into the smoothie really neutralizes 95% of matcha's bitter taste.

Matcha Fruit Smoothie

First, choose the fruits and vegetables that you want to blend. I like to use pineapple because it really diminishes the bitterness. You won't' even know matcha is present.

Below is one of my favorite smoothies:

  • 100- 150g of pineapple
  • 1-2 bananas
  • 1 mango
  • 1 teaspoon of matcha
  • 1 tablespoon of flax and chia seeds
  • 2 cups of regular, soy, or almond milk. I like to use a sweet milk to enhance the taste.
  • 1 scoop of vanilla whey protein powder. This optional but will also make the taste sweet.
  • After blending, the smoothie should have a beautiful green color.

The Benefits of Pineapples

  • They contain powerful antioxidants.
  • They have enzymes that help digestion.
  • Pineapple is an excellent anti-inflammatory that boost your immune system and decreases the risk of cancer. It also helps arthritis.
  • Pineapple speeds-up the recovery of intense strenuous training, exercise, and performance.
  • Have 110mg of potassium per 100g.

The Benefits of Bananas

  • Great source of potassium and magnesium
  • Excellent anti-inflammatory
  • Perfect source of energy for simple and complex carbs
  • Have about 400mg of potassium per 100g

The Benefits of Mango

  • They are high in antioxidants.
  • They boost your immune system.
  • They are excellent to support your heart and cardiovascular system.
  • They improve digestion.
  • They aid in the recovery of muscles from training.
  • They boost your energy and elevate your mood.
  • Have about 168mg of potassium per 100g.

For extra nutrients and added benefits, I add flax seeds, chia seeds, and a scoop of vanilla protein. The flax seeds will add omega-3, fiber, magnesium. Chia seeds will add fiber and potassium. And, the scoop of protein adds flavor, sweetness, and 20g of protein.

When you add a fruit or milk that is sweet, you will not taste the matcha. However, adding matcha, will change the color of your smoothie, depending on the fruit and vegetables you add. Don't worry, the look is nothing compared to the delicious taste.

If you would like to make your own concoction, matcha pairs well with green vegetables like spinach and kale and also combines well with carrots.

For complete blending instructions for the smoothie above, check out the video below.

Matcha Fruit Smoothie

If you would like to drink a delicious and powerful anti-aging smoothie using matcha, check out the next video to get the ingredients.

Anti-Aging Smoothie with Matcha

Matcha can be used in basically everything! You can even use it to bake with in cakes, make lattes, and soups. For now, enjoy your matcha smoothie. Next month, I will show you how to use matcha in a few other different ways.

